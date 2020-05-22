Social distancing challenges candidates to launch their campaigns

But Goyke said he only wants to use the signatures he collects by mail as an extra boost after he clears the minimum threshold with signatures collected in person.

“There seems to be, every electoral cycle, some kind of nomination signature drama, so my strategy is to get the requisite number myself and it’s going pretty well so far,” he said.

That strategy entails setting up a table on his front porch nearly every day with nomination papers, unused pens and sanitary equipment.

“It’s a lot of sitting on a Saturday morning shouting at my neighbors as they walked by to come over and sign,” Goyke said. “That involves a lot more direct outreach to friends and neighbors, to ask them to take that proactive step. In place of me coming to them, it’s them coming to me.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, has taken that idea and supercharged it.

In an interview with WisPolitics.com, Pocan said his initial idea was similar to Goyke’s: put the nomination papers out on his porch and ask people to stop by and fill them out. But after a conversation with state Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, he decided to scale up that operation.