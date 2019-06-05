Dear W.C.,
I have spent the past two years caring for my son as he suffered from a genetic disease that slowly took him from me. Near the end, he did not even recognize me anymore. He was only 20, and inherited this from his father, who died from the same condition 15 years ago. Going through losing my son has been devastating, to say the least. I had been getting my income as being his caregiver, and now that income has stopped. It has only been three months since he has died, and I can’t seem to stop this overwhelming grief. I know I need to get a job, but the thought of going to an interview without bursting into tears seems impossible. When my son was still lucid, when his symptoms first began, he made me promise I would carry on when he was no longer here. Right now, that promise seems too hard to keep, but I am going to try. I know I can’t keep that promise and start this next chapter in my life living in my car. I have heard from several people how you turned their lives around, and that seems like what I need right now. I wait with what little hope I have left for your response. I pray to God to give me strength.
Dear Readers,
Grief is a very painful part of life. I have seen it completely traumatize people and make them ill. I have seen lives torn apart by it. I have also seen many people learn to live and function with their grief, and even eventually find happiness in life once more. By no means am I a psychiatrist or counselor, or can I take away all the pain. But together, we can help ease the pains of poverty that very often accompanies and enhances the grief and suffering.
This mother seemed the very epitome of the term grief-stricken. She was traumatized by the terrible loss of her only child. I called the woman, and we began a very long conversation to find out exactly how The Time is Now to Help could help.
After introducing ourselves, I could tell the woman needed someone to talk to. At first, I listened and let the woman share what she was able and wanted to speak about. Often times, our fellow creations just need someone to listen. If you do not have a caring friend, understanding family, a counselor, support group or clergy to talk freely with about your grief, it can become bottled up inside. This woman was indeed bottled up with grief. I let her words and tears flow until she could talk no more. Once she had shared all she wanted to share, I asked, “Do you have any good memories of your son?” She answered: “Oh, yes. We shared many special times together, even when he was sick.”
I asked the woman: “You said in your letter you made a promise to your son to keep living even without him. Do you think you are living the life he would want you to live right now?”
The woman said: “No. He would be very upset with me. The last time he was able to talk to me, he actually told me he loved me and asked me to give him an extra hug.” I told the woman, “You need to remember that memory and all the good memories you had together, not dwell on his last moments.” The woman said: “You are right. He would want me to do that.”
I proceeded to ask her about her beliefs, as in her letter she talked about God. We talked for a while, and I asked her to tell me some of the good times she had with her son and the times they laughed together. She began to tell me about many good times. I kept prompting her to tell me more, and the good stories began to flow from her. She soon was so engrossed in telling me about one incident where they had such a fun time together, this wonderful mother actually laughed.
I said: “Now you are making your son’s spirit happy. You are thinking about him in a positive way filled with love. This is what the spirit of our loved ones want us to do — attract them through fond memories.” The woman said: “Oh, my gosh. This is the first time I have laughed, and you are right. My son would want me to be happy when I think of him, because we loved each other so much. Thank you.”
I asked about any support systems she may have, and was saddened to hear she had few family members left, and most of them were living out of state. The few friends she had in life had drifted away over the years of her caring devotedly for her son. It is hard to maintain friendships when you are a full-time caregiver, as you have little time for yourself or any socializing. I knew this woman had gone from full-time caregiver to too much time on her hands. She had too much time to sit and grieve on her own, and needed to find something else to do with herself.
Since she was a certified nurse assistant, I asked if she was looking for work in that field again. She answered truthfully: “I don’t think I could work with people with terminal illnesses yet. That would be too painful right now. But I do want to work with those with disabilities or senior citizens. I am a good caregiver; it is what I do best. I just need to work up the courage to go for a job.”
We talked for a long time about how she could work up the courage. I asked if she was in a support group or attended a certain church. She shared she had not had time for the past two years to attend church, but had been thinking about the very same thing recently. I felt she really needed the ongoing support of a group that could help her spiritually, along with helping her to learn to live with her overwhelming grief. I also thought of one of our volunteers who had lost their child in an accident and knew the pain of losing a child. This volunteer had mentioned how she attended a group at her church that had helped her immensely. I knew she would be a good match to drop off this woman’s assistance, and possibly strike up a conversation.
I moved on to asking the woman about her financial difficulties. She had been paid by the state to care for her son for the past two years, but once he had passed that income had stopped. She told me how over the past two years she had sold many belongings just to get by. They received just enough income to get by and not a penny more. Now she had very little left to sell and no savings. She received very little in food stamps and had finally just visited the food pantry due to hunger. She had applied for other assistance but felt she would be denied, as she knew she had to get a job, which I again encouraged her to do.
The woman said: “Going to the food pantry was my first real venture out where I had to talk to people, and it took every ounce of strength just to keep from constantly crying. I made it back to my car, and then couldn’t stop. I knew then I wasn’t ready to go for a job interview yet.”
We went over the woman’s bills and budget. She was two months behind in her rent, and her utilities were overdue as well. She was in need of toiletries and additional food. When going over her expenses, I made some suggestions, but she was living very frugally already. Her son had lived in the living room of her one-bedroom apartment in a hospital bed for the last two years of his life. The woman did mention she would like to move.
She said: “It is too painful to walk in here and see the empty room where he once had been. My lease is up in two months, and I would like to move.” I felt this was something we could help this woman with, too.
After fully reviewing all her expenses, I put together a list of assistance we could provide. I also offered to help her with first month’s rent and security deposit on a new apartment if she could prove she had found full-time employment in the next month. I knew she needed an incentive to get her to find a job. The woman was silent for a moment as she thought about my offer. Then she answered: “I think I can do that. It will be worth it to move out of this apartment. I think if I move out of here, I will be able to continue to heal. I can’t do that when I have so many sad memories here.”
I made arrangements for the volunteer I knew could be a big help to her to drop off the overdue rent and utility payments. She also would drop off grocery gift cards and gas gift cards to help with her other living expenses. When I mentioned to the woman that the volunteer had also lost a child, I heard the woman begin to cry. She finally asked: “Do you think she would be able to talk to me? I really need to talk to someone who has been through this nightmare.”
While I couldn’t speak for the volunteer, I told the woman: “I have a feeling she would like to talk to you about this. She also goes to a church and group that you might be interested in joining. I will ask her to tell you about it.”
The woman said: “I would love to hear about it. Thank you.”
We ended our call, and my next phone call was to the volunteer I knew could help this woman beyond just the poverty relief we would be providing.
As I knew would be the case, the volunteer was ready and willing to not only drop off our assistance, but also speak to her about the painful thing they had in common. I told the volunteer when she could pick up the assistance we would be providing, and she was there right on time. Just as I had hoped, the grief-stricken woman invited the volunteer into her apartment and they had a long conversation that ended with them praying together.
The volunteer invited the woman to join her at her next support group meeting, and she had agreed. It was a good step in the right direction. The volunteer also shared with me the conditions she had noticed, the empty apartment, and thin frail woman. These were things we together could change.
Thanks to you and The Time Is Now to Help working together, we have relieved the pains and stress caused by poverty. Thanks to a caring volunteer and a caring group of friends she has made at her support group, this woman has found the courage and strength to get a job and move out of her apartment.
The last time I spoke to the woman, there was a difference in her. She still struggled with her grief, but she was able to work and live her life in spite of it. She began to cry, but this time it was tears of gratitude over all we together had done for her. She finally said, “You made it possible for me to keep my promise to my son.” I corrected her and said, “No, we together helped you keep your promise — all of our donors, our volunteer and you finding the strength to make the necessary changes.”
She answered, “Thank you, and God bless you all for helping me.”
Our hopes and prayers are that you will continue to take this opportunity to donate, knowing every dollar of your donation will be matched by the amazing Barnabas donors, doubling your donations. As always, every penny of this matching grant is already being used to provide poverty relief. Together we are doing the good works of our Lord helping our fellow creations, removing the pains of poverty. Together we have helped over 500 people each year, people suffering due to job loss, lack of transportation, illness and other tragedies of life that result in poverty. Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease the pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal