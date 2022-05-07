Stained glass & pancakes: Remembering Lake Geneva's First Congregational Church

In 1942 my Aunt Frances Wardingle and William Malsch were married in Lake Geneva’s First Congregational Church. My Aunt Frances, my mother Helen Wardingle Quinn, and my Uncle Tom J. Wardingle had grown up in the First Baptist Church in Lake Geneva which their parents, Thomas and Lillie Wardingle, had sent them to when they arrived in Lake Geneva in 1912. Frances, Helen, and Tom attended the First Baptist Church until 1928.

In 1947, when I and my two cousins, Bill Malsch and Betty Malsch, became old enough to attend church my Aunt Frances and my grandmother Lillie Wardingle sent us to the First Congregational Church. My grandmother had been a member of the Christian Church in Springfield, Illinois, when she was growing up and my grandfather, Thomas Wardingle, had been a member of the Church of England in Yorkshire, England, when he was growing up but neither of them attended church when they were raising me.

Between 1947 and the early 1960s, I attended the First Congregational Church. As a teenager, I was confirmed as a member of the church. The First Congregational Church’s youth group was called the Pilgrim Fellowship and I was its vice president.

I have many memories of the First Congregational Church. I especially recall being very impressed by the beautiful stained glass windows in the church.

During the 1940s and 1950s, the First Congregational Church was one of the leading churches in Lake Geneva. It had among its members some of the most prominent residents of Lake Geneva including State Senator William F. Trinke, Robert McNally, the longtime head of the Y.M.C.A. in Lake Geneva, A.R. Milner and his son, Robert Milner, Jim and “Lefty” Hanny, the owners of Hanny’s White House restaurant, Rexford Newcomb, and the Boutelle family.

The ministers of the First Congregational Church between 1947 and the early 1960s were the Reverend Curtis Showalter, the Reverend Richard Schroeder, and the Reverend Karl Wickstrom. The church’s music director was Esther Soderberg. I was a member of the church choir. The First Congregational Church was perhaps the only church in Lake Geneva that had African American members. The church’s Sunday School teachers included Jimmy Butts and Robert Bohn, among others.

On Easter Sunday the church held a legendary “Pancake Breakfast” with the pancakes being expertly flipped by Jim and “Lefty” Hanny. And on Easter Sunday the church always held a “Sunrise Service” on the shore of Geneva Lake most often in Covenant Harbor. The Pilgrim Fellowship had exchanges with Pilgrim Fellowships in Elkhorn, Delavan, Genoa City, Whitewater and Emerald Grove. Just before Thanksgiving, the Pilgrim Fellowship prepared food baskets for distribution to residents of Lake Ivanhoe. During the week before Christmas the Pilgrim Fellowship Choir serenaded “shut-ins” and the elderly in Lake Geneva and those at the Walworth County Home — which some people still called the "Poor Farm."

The adult advisor of the Pilgrim Fellowship, Clyde Boutelle, took a number of us members of the Pilgrim Fellowship on a trip to the Quetico Wilderness area in northern Minnesota on the border with Canada. We canoed into Canada. It was the first time that I had ever been out of the United States.

During the mid-1950s, the Congregational Church merged with the Evangelical and Reformed Church. Its new name was the Congregational Church-United Church of Christ. During the mid-1950s a split occurred in the church. A group of members left the church and founded Pilgrim Church in the former Locust Grove School building on Highway 120, south of Big Foot Beach.

In 1957, I and other members of my “confirmation class” went to Chicago where we visited synagogues and churches including the Laura Spelman Rockefeller Chapel at the University of Chicago. We also went to the top of the Prudential Tower, which was then the tallest building in Chicago.

Growing up as a member of the First Congregational Church in Lake Geneva was one of the most interesting and rewarding experiences that I had the good fortune of having in my youth.

Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.