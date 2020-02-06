State agency trying to end bottleneck on building permits

MADISON — A persistent backlog of commercial building permits at the state Department of Safety and Professional Services has prompted the state’s construction industry and agency leadership to explore solutions to the problem.
For the past several years, the number of plans being reviewed by agency staff has slipped, while the time it takes to conduct these reviews has been rising.
John Schulze, director of legal and government affairs for Associated Builders and Contractors, says members have been raising concerns about the process, which he says “just hasn’t been working.”
He told WisBusiness.com that blame has been leveled by Republican lawmakers at Secretary Dawn Crim, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Tony Evers in January 2019. But he noted the problem predates her tenure with the agency.
“I give her credit that she’s tried to address it systemically, rather than just throwing overtime at it,” he said.
In a recent interview, Crim said the agency has been working to determine flaws in the plan review process and fix them.
“We’ve identified some process improvements that we’re implementing now,” she said. “I believe they will make a difference for our customers and our staff.”
During the Gov. Scott Walker administration, Schulze explained that the state’s construction industry began to rebound from the economic downturn of 2008. As building proposals began to pile up, he said Walker’s office tried to solve the problem with more overtime hours.
The number of plans being reviewed by agency staff had largely increased between 2011 and 2017 before falling again in 2018 and 2019. In 2011, 6,441 plans were reviewed and by 2017, that number had grown to 8,845. But that number fell to 8,103 in 2018 and 7,408 in 2019.
But at the same time, the agency has recently been taking longer to complete reviews, going from 22 days in the first quarter of 2017 to 38 days in the first quarter of 2018, under the previous administration. Under Crim’s tenure, the average review time has fluctuated from 43 days in the first quarter of 2019, down to 35 days in the second quarter, and back up to 46 days in the third quarter.
Plus, over the past 10 years, agency staffing has been trimmed by a third.
Professionals who can perform these reviews are “tough to find and tough to keep,” Schulze said, and the backlog has been getting worse in recent years. He argued that “hiring more people won’t work,” and said both the Walker and Evers administrations have had difficulty filling vacancies for reviewers.
The agency employs 18 full-time employees who perform the building plan reviews. DSPS currently has one vacancy for the position of section chief.
In the agency’s most recent budget request, Crim said she requested 20 positions and was allotted six, three of which are in the industry services area. She said those positions have been incorporated but “it hasn’t been enough to address the backlog across the agency.”
DSPS also requested additional staffing last year from the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance, but the committee’s co-chairs instead directed the administration to use existing position authority to hire new staffers.
“The trouble has been, we’re trying to solve systemic issues with overtime and [limited-time employees], and what we’re finding is those are not adequate solutions,” she said. “We really do need the staffing.”
