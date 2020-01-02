State lawmaker reports on bills passed in Madison

MADISON — As 2019 draws to a close, a significant portion of the legislature’s work for the 2019-2020 session has been completed, but a few months still remain for us to finish consideration of the numerous bills that have been introduced to date.

As a member of the Joint Finance Committee, my biggest responsibility involves consideration of the biennial budget. The entire budget process consumed half of 2019 and included hearings across the state, as well as multiple executive sessions in Madison where the committee voted on individual pieces of the budget.

After months of deliberation, the Republican legislature passed, and Democrat Gov. Tony Evers signed, a balanced budget. Arguably, it spent too much for some and not enough for others, which happens in divided government. But the budget was on time, relatively short (511 pages), and passed without much fanfare or drama. It also included significant investments in priority items such as transportation, health care, and education.

As far as regular legislative business goes, 689 bills have been introduced in the Assembly, and a similar number has been introduced in the Senate. Governor Evers signed a total of 69 bills in 2019 and vetoed 11.