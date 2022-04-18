State superintendent: Teaching about race and racism is essential

The question has been, “Are we teaching CRT in our K-12 classrooms?” and the honest answer is no, we are not teaching an academic theory that originated and belongs in university seminars. But if what you’re actually asking is, “Are we teaching students about race and racism?” then the answer is and should be yes. To do anything else would be a blatant disregard for the truth of our country’s history and an erasure of the lived experience of our students.

Teaching about race and racism is the only way to teach the complete story of the United States. As Dr. Clint Smith wrote in How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America , “At some point it is no longer a question of whether we can learn this history but whether we have the collective will to reckon with it.” I believe we have the collective will.

We must work together – families, teachers, school boards, students, and communities – to reckon with our understanding of race and racism. I believe we have no other choice but to teach about it and learn from it if we want to protect the strength of our state and nation.

Teaching about race and racism is essential, it is culturally relevant, it is good teaching, and saying otherwise is not only problematic, it’s racist.