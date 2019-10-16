Soon there will be an election to determine the next president of the United States.
Before this takes place, an old wives tale needs to be dispelled. Many will cast their vote based on who they feel is the “best” person for the job.
There is none. Each political party will nominate a candidate to represent them in the general election. Whether or not that person is the “best” is immaterial.
The fact is, each of us must decide, not on the basis of personality, but on the basis of which major party best reflects our policy preferences.
In order for our democracy to be effective, we need to vote for one major party or the other, either the Democrats or the Republicans.
Time and again throughout our history, it has been proven that challenges from self-proclaimed “best men/women” only serve to weaken and diminish what we want our government to be.
In 1912, Teddy Roosevelt launched the Bull Moose Party. He had become disenchanted with the policies put forward by his hand-picked successor, William Howard Taft.
Since Teddy knew he could not wrest the nomination for president from Republican Party regulars, he went out on his own.
Roosevelt was very popular, and in the general election he accounted for a significant number of votes, but not enough to win the election. Most of his supporters were Republicans who had decided to cast their ballot for the “best man.”
The Republican vote, then, was halved between Taft and Roosevelt, with neither commanding a majority.
The result? Republicans woke up the morning after the election to discover that they now had a Democratic president. Woodrow Wilson won a plurality because Republicans could not agree on just who the “best man” was.
If all that seems too far from the present day, let’s move history up to 1992.
There were many conservatives who were not satisfied with the candidacy of George H.W. Bush, the nominee of the Republican Party.
These dissidents chose, instead, to cast their votes for Ross Perot, a successful billionaire businessman whom many thought would be “best” for America.
Neither traditional Republicans nor their far-right counterparts wanted a Democrat in the White House. That would be anathema.
However, when Ross Perot’s followers and those supporting Bush awoke the morning after the election, they found that by splitting their vote for the “best man,” they had “chosen” William Jefferson Clinton to be the next President. A Democrat.
Another sin is to refuse to vote. In 1948, it was reported almost daily that Republican Gov. Thomas Dewey was going to win the election for president. Complacent Republicans assumed a landslide and stayed home on election day. The Chicago Daily Tribune even printed its now-famous late edition headline: “Dewey Defeats Truman.”
In the morning, the nation awoke to find that Harry Truman had indeed “given ‘em hell” and was their new president. Harry never cared for the Trib.
In the 2016 election, countless unhappy voters stayed home, rejecting both the Republican and Democratic nominees. Their reward? Donald Trump. A man whose personal wealth is matched only by the enormity of his intellectual poverty.
Here are two axioms you need to remember if you want to know how to cast your ballot in the 2020 election.
First, Republicans will do what Republicans do, and Democrats will do what Democrats do. Regardless of the name, gender, or age of their party’s nominee.
Second, Democrats will take all your money and spend it on social programs, while Republicans are content to simply steal it.