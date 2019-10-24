Editor’s note: First of two parts
Perhaps the most historic family to have lived in Lake Geneva over the past 183 years is the Ferguson family.
As I was growing up during the 1940s and early ‘50s, I frequently heard my grandmother, Lillie Wardingle, refer to the old (ca. 1856) house next door, to the north of our house at 512 Maxwell Street, as the “Ferguson” house. I never gave the name of the house a thought.
Various families lived in the Ferguson house as I was growing up, including the Moldenhauers (Iva Moldenhauer was a close friend of my grandmother), the Gilbert Schultz family, and the Richard Hurdis family. (Richard Hurdis owned the “roadhouse” tavern which is today’s Next Door Pub.)
Russ and Shirley Kube and their two grandsons live in the house today. Only recently did I learn that the last Ferguson to have lived in the house and for whom it was named was Ellen Ferguson, who passed away in 1915, three years after my maternal grandparents moved into their house just south of the Ferguson house.
I came across a reference to Ellen Ferguson while I was doing research about the lives of the seven founders of the village of Geneva, one of whom was Andrew Ferguson. The other six founders were two sets of brothers: Robert Wells Warren and Greenleaf Warren, and Dr. Philip Maxwell and Colonel James Maxwell, along with Lewis Goodsell, Andrew Ferguson’s brother-in-law, and George Campbell, who had been Andrew Ferguson’s business partner in the new (1833) town of Chicago.
Lewis Goodsell is buried in Pioneer Cemetery, as is Dr. Philip Maxwell. George Campbell was the only one of the seven founders who never lived in the Geneva area. Warren Street in Lake Geneva is named after Robert Wells Warren, and Campbell Street is named after George Campbell.
Of the seven founders, Andrew Ferguson was the last to die. He passed away in Lake Geneva in 1884 at the age of 81. Ellen Ferguson was Andrew’s daughter-in-law.
Andrew Ferguson was born in Laurens, Otsego County, New York, on Sept. 27, 1803. He was educated in the public schools near Laurens. In 1822, at the age of 19, he moved to Cooperstown, New York, the town where baseball was invented. There, he worked in the shoe and leather business. In 1832, he moved west to the frontier town of Chicago, where he went into business with his brother-in-law, Lewis Goodsell, and George Campbell.
In 1838, he moved to the newly founded village of Geneva after he and the other six founders had purchased the land that now comprises the central core of Lake Geneva. In 1837, he and the other six founders of Geneva had hired the Irish-born surveyor Thomas McKaig, to lay out the streets, alleys, and lots of what would become the village of Geneva.
However, before McKaig’s plat of the village of Geneva was recorded, Andrew Ferguson sold his interest in the land upon which the village of Geneva would be located to his partners Lewis Goodsell and George Campbell.
Andrew Ferguson had the first frame building in Geneva constructed. In it he opened the first store in Geneva. He became the first postmaster of Geneva in 1838, and held the office for the next 12 years. He also served as a member of Geneva’s Board of Supervisors after Geneva was formally incorporated as a village in 1844.
He eventually became involved in real estate, and in 1855 he developed one of the first additions to the village of Geneva — the Ferguson addition — bounded on the east and west by Center and Williams streets, and on the north and south by Henry and North streets. Eventually he had a house built for himself at the northwest corner of North and Center streets. Ann Street is named after his daughter, Ann Ferguson, who had been born in Chicago in 1838 and died in Geneva in 1866. Henry Street is named after his son, Henry Ferguson, who had been born in Chicago in 1840 and died in 1918.
Andrew Ferguson’s first house, which was located near Main Street in Geneva, was from time to time referred to as the Owl Tavern, and it also served at times as a hotel. In his store, which also included a granary, he sold dry goods, groceries, drugs, and hardware. In December 1844, his store and part of his house burned down. In 1846, he had a brick store constructed to replace the wooden store that had been destroyed. In 1854, he traded his brick store for farm land north of the village on which he developed the Ferguson addition to the village.
In 1857, he and the Geneva lawyer, James Simmons (the author of “Annals of Lake Geneva”), had a warehouse erected on the east side of Sage Street, just north of Geneva Street. The railroad between Chicago and Geneva (via Elgin, Illinois) had begun operation in 1856. A year or so later, the railroad acquired Ferguson’s and Simmons’ warehouse and converted it into a depot.
Not much is known about Andrew Ferguson’s life between 1857, when he was 54 years old, and his death in 1884 at the age of 81. It is likely that he continued to develop his real estate holdings in the Ferguson addition, and also farmed on the land in the addition.
Andrew Ferguson’s son, Charles E. Ferguson, was born in Geneva on Sept. 26, 1843. He was reputed to be the second white person born in Geneva. He spent most of his life engaged in farming. In 1876, he and his wife, Ellen Fitzgerald Ferguson, began living in the Ferguson house, which today is 518 Maxwell St., next door to the house where I grew up and live in today. Charles E. Ferguson passed away on March 13, 1886, at the relatively young age of 42. He was survived by his wife, Ellen, who would continue to live in the Ferguson house until her death on Oct. 16, 1915, at the age of 73. She and Charles E. Ferguson had one son, Thomas H. Ferguson, who would eventually become the most well-known veterinarian in Lake Geneva’s history.
Ellen Fitzgerald Ferguson had been born in Towanda, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 28, 1842. When she was 10 years old, her family moved west to Green County, Wisconsin. Eventually, she moved to the Geneva area, where in 1870 she married Charles E. Ferguson in Linn Township. She and her husband moved into the village of Geneva in 1876. She had been previously married, and she and her first husband had one son who was living in Nebraska at the time of her death in 1915.
At the beginning of the 20th century, two other Fergusons passed away. Andrew Ferguson’s grandson, also named Andrew Ferguson, had been born in Linn Township in November 1876. He was one of the sons of Charles E. Ferguson and Ellen Ferguson. He died of pneumonia in Chicago on Feb. 26, 1904, at the age of 27. In July 1915, Thomas Henry Ferguson, one of Andrew Ferguson’s sons, died in Lake Geneva at the age of 75. He had been born in Geneva on Feb. 26, 1840. Thomas Henry Ferguson had owned dry goods stores in several locations on Main Street. A resident of the Geneva/Lake Geneva area his entire life, he never married.
In Part II, I will focus on the lives of members of subsequent generations of Fergusons who lived in Lake Geneva, including the lives of one of Andrew Ferguson’s grandsons, Dr. T.H. Ferguson, Dr. T.H. Ferguson’s son, Dr. Stanley Ferguson, and Dr. Stanley Ferguson’s son, Stuart Lawrence (Larry) Ferguson.