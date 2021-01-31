Time is now: $5K matching grant in effect to try to entice donations

In last weeks column we mentioned an upcoming matching grant opportunity that would be coming under the direction of Mrs. Barnabas. This week we are happy to announce the Mrs. Barnabas $5,000 Matching Grant that will begin immediately.
For the past fifteen years the Barnabas donors have been very generous to our charity and the people who are suffering in poverty in our community. Mrs. Barnabas was so moved by the plight of the people helped by their Christmas matching grant that she wanted to start another matching grant as soon as possible. She is hopeful her enthusiasm to provide assistance to the poverty-stricken fellow creations in our communities is contagious.
The Mrs. Barnabas $5,000 Matching Grant will be the ninth matching grant offered by the Barnabas donors. Her heart is filled with compassion for those suffering due to hunger, homelessness and going through the many other pains of poverty.
Her compassion will be turned to action by The Time is Now to Help and your matching donations that will make this matching grant a success. Stay tuned for future updates and an eventual breakdown showing where every penny of this matching grant will be spent to remove the pains of poverty for our fellow creations.
Dear W.C.,
My husband and I are senior citizens living on a limited income. My husband was working part-time to earn some extra income to help us get by. Unfortunately, he eventually caught the virus and ended up with heart problems. He had to get a pacemaker when his heart rate kept slowing down. We did not even know he had the Covid virus as he never had a high fever, he just seemed like he had a slight cold and an upset stomach. We learned it can affect the heart and we thank God they got him in for the surgery right away. I was blessed to have few symptoms other than a headache and fatigue, but I did test positive. We found that our car needs repairs when I had to pick my husband up from the hospital and we had some car trouble. We need our car right now to get to his cardiologist appointments and my husband is hoping he can go back to work again as he enjoys it and it really helps us financially. We read about the assistance your charity provides and we were hopeful we could receive some help with our car repair and some other overdue bills. Thank you for all the good work your charity does!
Dear Readers,
I am always deeply moved by the struggle many of our senior citizens are going through. Not only are many of our seniors cut off from family and friends due to the pandemic, they also have had to give up jobs that supplemented their income, due to the risk associated with the virus. This supplemental income often provides enough food, medications, and toiletries for senior citizens with limited incomes and little or no savings.
I called the senior woman who wrote this letter requesting our assistance. I was ready to help these senior citizens through the pains of poverty they were enduring. After several tries I eventually was able to speak to the senior woman who wrote this assistance request letter.
A soft-spoken woman answered the phone and after introducing ourselves I listened as the woman told me about her husband and their struggle to get by. It was not unlike the many other senior citizens I have spoken to this year. Even a small loss in income can make a big difference in an already stretched budget. I also heard about loneliness and the lack of help from family members that were also struggling financially and who were afraid to bring the virus to their door. The senior couple had a son who lived farther north and was not any help to them. Their granddaughter occasionally called to check on them, but no other family was around to make sure they had food or toiletry items.
We talked about their different experiences with the virus and her husband’s pacemaker procedure. I was relieved to hear he was feeling much better now and eager to go back to work. The senior woman said, “He has always enjoyed working and talking to people. It also is such a big help with our budget. I am not able to work due to a bad back and to be honest I am happy to be retired at 78 years old. But not my husband.”
I asked the woman about their budget and we went over their expenses one by one. They had a very high utility bill they were struggling to pay, a shortage of healthy food and they were living without some toiletry items that they needed. I also learned the woman struggled to sleep in their bed with her bad back as it was over 30 years old and no longer provided any support. When I asked what size bed they slept in the woman asked, “Why do you need to know that? I did not ask for a bed.” I explained to the woman how our assistance sometimes encompasses more than just a rent check or groceries. When we provide our assistance we want to make sure they feel better spiritually, physically and financially. So, I asked her in reply, “How can you feel better when you spend every night uncomfortable in a chair? How can your husband be well rested for his job sleeping on an old mattress?” The senior woman began to cry then as she said, “No one has asked us these questions before. No one has ever cared about how we are doing physically or spiritually.” I told her about all of “You” and how you care that they do more than just get by each month. We want our senior citizens and all our clients to thrive.
After reviewing their budget and managing to pry out of the senior woman a few other outstanding debts they were struggling to pay each month, I worked on a plan to make them more self-sufficient. I did not want them to end up in this predicament again in the future if her husband could no longer work. For now they would enjoy the benefits of his return to work. but the difference was they would not be trying to catch up on old debts with what he earned. With the payment of these outstanding debts, including paying off their car that had a small balance left on the loan, their outstanding utility balance, a dentist bill and other miscellaneous charges, they could get by each month, even without the husband’s extra income. When I presented this plan to the senior woman she was surprised and shocked. The senior woman finally asked, “You would do that for us? I did not tell you about those expenses at first because I was ashamed. I was raised to always pay as you go and not fall into debt. Somehow over the years we just fell further and further into debt.” I asked, “How will you feel to no longer have that debt every month?” Again, the senior woman broke down into tears as she said, “So relieved.”
With our assistance this senior couple will be able to get by financially each month, even if the husband is no longer capable of work. This was a huge relief for them to know he could work if he wanted to and enjoyed it, but he would not have to work so they could eat or purchase hygiene products. We also had the promised new bed delivered along with gift cards for new bedding and other much needed household necessities. Gift cards for food, gas and toiletries would ease the burden on their budget until her husband received his paycheck again. Once the car repairs were complete and his doctor gave him the go ahead, he would be back at work. Our final assistance was to provide one month’s rent and a utility payment to allow them to begin next month with a clean financial slate.
When the senior woman began crying again, I heard the husband ask, “Why are you crying? What is going on?” I told the woman to put her phone on speaker phone so he could join our conversation. When I gave a short explanation about what was going on, he too began to cry. The husband then said, “Thank the good Lord for the blessings you have brought us.” We all said thank you for all of “You” and for the blessing of assistance The Time is Now to Help is able to provide thanks to “You”.
This senior husband and wife are now relieved each month to no longer carry the burden of debt and bills that required a nearly 80-year-old man to continue to work. The wife told me about the new joy she has found each day she wakes not just due to the comfortable new mattress that has eased her back pain but also due to the relief of stress. With our new budget plan they will be safe for years to come. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making this assistance possible.
With help from “You” and Mrs. Barnabas we will be there to provide a helping hand to many people over the coming weeks. Thank you, Mrs. Barnabas, and all of “You” for your support of our good works.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
