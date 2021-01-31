Time is now: $5K matching grant in effect to try to entice donations

We talked about their different experiences with the virus and her husband’s pacemaker procedure. I was relieved to hear he was feeling much better now and eager to go back to work. The senior woman said, “He has always enjoyed working and talking to people. It also is such a big help with our budget. I am not able to work due to a bad back and to be honest I am happy to be retired at 78 years old. But not my husband.”

I asked the woman about their budget and we went over their expenses one by one. They had a very high utility bill they were struggling to pay, a shortage of healthy food and they were living without some toiletry items that they needed. I also learned the woman struggled to sleep in their bed with her bad back as it was over 30 years old and no longer provided any support. When I asked what size bed they slept in the woman asked, “Why do you need to know that? I did not ask for a bed.” I explained to the woman how our assistance sometimes encompasses more than just a rent check or groceries. When we provide our assistance we want to make sure they feel better spiritually, physically and financially. So, I asked her in reply, “How can you feel better when you spend every night uncomfortable in a chair? How can your husband be well rested for his job sleeping on an old mattress?” The senior woman began to cry then as she said, “No one has asked us these questions before. No one has ever cared about how we are doing physically or spiritually.” I told her about all of “You” and how you care that they do more than just get by each month. We want our senior citizens and all our clients to thrive.