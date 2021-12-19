Time is now: A hand up to a person with auto-immune disease

Dear W.C.,

I am writing to ask for assistance for my dear friend Ellie. She has an auto-immune disease that has been getting worse recently. Throughout COVID she has continued to work from home and been able to keep up with her bills. Two months ago her health really took a turn for the worse, and now she is no longer capable of working even from home. She struggles to get out of bed in the morning. She confided in me a few days ago that she has been unable to pay her rent since giving up her job. She has filed for disability and other assistance, but they are all slow in coming. She has only $23 left to her name so I am worried about her ability to purchase food. Due to her disease she must be extremely careful of any contact with anyone due to her compromised immune system. I wish I could help her more than dropping off meals and daily phone calls to make sure she is OK, but I do not have the means to do that. Please consider my dear friend for your charity program.

Dear Readers,

Chronic illness like an auto-immune disease can be quite debilitating and comes and goes throughout life. I know people who live with these diseases daily and know how they affect your quality of life and ability to maintain a job.

I called the woman who wrote to us requesting assistance for her dear friend Ellie. We are grateful for these caring friends who bring some of the most desperate situations to our attention. After speaking for a while, we decided to add Ellie onto our call. I waited as the two women spoke for a few minutes and then the woman introduced me to her. The woman told her everything we had already discussed. Ellie was struggling to speak and apologized as she was having a difficult day with flare-ups of her symptoms. I asked if we should talk another time, but she said, “No. Please I need your help. I can talk as long as you don’t mind waiting for me to express my thoughts sometimes.” I told her she could take all the time she needed.

We discussed her illness and how it was affecting her. She told me about her ongoing medical care and the financial effects it was having as well. I listened as she struggled to find words sometimes, but she was still able to express the devastation it was having on her body and her life. We spoke about an alternative therapy she was going to be trying and for the first time in our conversation she sounded hopeful.

Ellie told me about the job she had tried to give up but then told me how her employer had just called her yesterday and told her they wanted to help her through this. They offered to let her work when she was able, which would be a blessing. It would be hard to find another employer that would be that flexible and understanding. Ellie began to cry. She managed to say, “I do not want anyone’s pity. I just want to be able to take care of myself.”

I took that opportunity to tell her that for us, The Time is Now to Help, there would be no pity. We were there to offer a hand up, just like the name of our current matching grant. We talked about maintaining a positive attitude and letting caring people help when she needed it. That included all of us and her employer. She said, “I will take that helping hand up then, but only when I need it.”

After a thorough evaluation of her budget, we provided Ellie with three months rent to help her get back on her feet. We also provided gift cards for food so her friend could continue to provide healthy food for her special diet. Her utilities would be paid for the next two months. At the conclusion of our conversation Ellie seemed to be struggling to speak. I politely waited as I thought she was searching for words, but instead I heard her crying. Her friend asked, “Ellie are you okay?” Ellie finally said, “I cannot believe that people that do not even know me are offering me this relief and help.” Together we gave thanks for all of “You” making this assistance possible. Together we would remove the stress that was hindering her recovery from her current flare up. With this stress removed and her new treatment plan Ellie is hopeful and thinking positive that she will be back at work soon.

Thanks to the Give a Hand Up 2021 $50,000 Matching Grant we will continue our good works together. Every dollar you donate will be matched by this new matching grant, doubling your donation, and every penny will be used for poverty relief in our communities. We are so thankful for all of “You” and the blessings you allow us to share with those in desperate need. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your caring and sharing.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal