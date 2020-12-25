Time is now: A very different Christmas this year

More than 600 people have been helped this year thanks to your generosity. We are still working with over twenty people in finding apartments and repairing cars.

There is a waiting list for cars and wheelchair accessible vehicles and a growing list of people waiting for our assistance as we work hard to answer everyone that is turning to us as their last hope.

That is what we hear over and over again, that our charity is their last hope. To be a last hope means that these fellow creations have gone down every other avenue for help before either being referred to us or hearing about the help we provide. Our hope is that our assistance is the last assistance these people ever need.

One of the people recently helped is Christy. She is a single mother of two school age children and their much-loved dog. Christy had fallen behind in her rent when she had lost her job due to Covid and was only able to find jobs that would not pay enough to cover all their expenses.