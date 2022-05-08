Time is now: Abuse survivor no longer living in car with son

Dear W.C.,

A woman and her young child came into my motel yesterday looking for a place to stay for the night. She did not have enough money for the room, but I let them stay anyway because I was worried about the child sleeping in a car in the cold. I asked her some questions about the situation she was in, and she told me she had left a domestic violence situation and had nowhere to go. I am a single mother myself and just making ends meet so I cannot turn my motel into a shelter for the homeless, but I want to help this woman get some assistance. I immediately thought of The Time is Now to Help because you have helped a few of my clients in the past. I am a very good judge of character and did not feel this woman was lying, using drugs or drinking. They had very few belongings which went along with her story that they left quickly. I have a bin of clothing that has been left behind in my motel and she was able to take some clean clothing for herself and her son. I gave the boy some snacks and he devoured them, which I am sure is a sign that they are hungry. Could you please check out their situation and see if you can help? Your charity has been a blessing to so many people.

Dear Readers,

I called the motel owner to find out more information about the woman and child staying at her motel. I was relieved to hear they were still there, and the motel owner had continued to allow them to stay. I thanked her for having such a good heart and helping this mother and child.

After we spoke for some time and she shared what she could about the situation and her observations, she provided the phone number for the woman so I could speak to her myself. She told me she had gotten permission to share her phone number with me and she had told the woman about our charity. I trusted this woman’s opinion as she had always been honest with me in the past, telling me if she had any suspicions of drug use, abuse of alcohol, neglectful parenting or other things that would require an intervention outside of our charity’s expertise.

I called the woman and when she answered we got right to work on her situation. I asked some additional questions about things the motel owner had shared with me. I learned more about the physical abuse she had withstood and the reason for her leaving at night with only a few belongings. She had come to this area to be closer to her only living family member, her elderly grandmother that she had not seen in over two years due to her boyfriend having isolated her from contact with any family or friends. The grandmother now lived in an assisted living facility so she could not stay with her. She had purchased a phone with the small amount of money she had been able to save for their escape so he could not track her location. The remaining money she had used for gas and food.

After a very thorough interview, the woman answered all my questions without hesitation and had been painfully honest at times. I knew we would need to help this woman and child get back on their feet. She had been a successful single mother before meeting the controlling and physically abusive boyfriend who had taken over her life, and she could be again once she was on the right track.

We discussed her long-term plans and they included getting a job and enrolling her son in school. This would be her initial requirement in order to receive help with first month’s rent and security deposit for a safe apartment. Until that happened, we would make sure they remained safe at the motel, and we would provide gift cards for food and other daily necessities.

Thanks to the woman’s excellent references from her past employment, she was able to secure a job very quickly. After confirming her first paycheck and searching tirelessly for an apartment that was on an upper level with security doors, she finally found one she could afford. We provided two months rent along with the security deposit to convince the landlord that she would be a responsible renter.

The following week she and her son moved out of the motel and are now feeling relieved and safe in their apartment. We provided beds and her grandmother had a friend that gave her some used furniture. Her ex-boyfriend was eventually arrested for another crime so she no longer worries endlessly about him or about the fear of living in her car, hungry with her son. She now has her grandmother close by and the confidence that going forward she can support her son on her own.

Thank “You” for helping this mother and son, and all the people we help, begin new lives without the pains and stress of poverty.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken. A Very Special Thank You: Family Foundation, Darien Community Baptist Church, Jeff Martin, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Paper Dolls, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Heal Team 6 Foundation, Creek Road Community Church, Daryl and Geri Braun, William Norton, William Davit, Edward Paredes, Marcia DeBoer, Jeff Zott, Sarah Wootton, David Greenawalt, Paula Harris, Karin Collamore, Greg Johns, Nancy Plzak, Gregory Swanson, Kelly Tomaske, Paypal Giving Fund, Saints Simeon and Anna Anglican Church, Dennis and Carol Gilhooley, Donald and Anne Agne, Beverly Mather, William Antti, R. and Janice Erickson, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000. Memorials: Donald and Charlene Puchalski in memory of their daughter Denise Peck. Wayne and Carol Amorn in memory of Denise Peck. Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl and Ellie.