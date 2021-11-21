Time is now: After 8 years of miscarriages we finally had a little girl and then struggles continued

Dear W.C.,

For years my husband and I wanted children. Last year, after eight years of miscarriages, we finally had our little girl. It was a difficult pregnancy and due to the many complications, I had to give up my job. I ended up in the hospital for the last two months and even with that our daughter was born premature. I had originally planned on going back to work when our daughter was eight weeks old, but this has not been possible.

She has so many problems and is so frail. We are struggling to make the multiple trips to Milwaukee each week for her medical care because my husband was in a hit and run accident that nearly totaled his car. We did not have full insurance coverage and they never caught the other driver, so he is using my car to drive to work every day. I worry about him because it desperately needs new tires and a few repairs.

We had put all that off until after the baby was born since we figured I would not need my car while on bed rest in the hospital. Without my income we are falling further and further behind. We could not pay last month’s rent and we just received our first high utility bill. I feel like we are going into a downward spiral and could really use some help right now.

Dear Readers,

The woman had provided both her husbands and her own cell phone numbers. I decided to speak with the husband first to hear his perspective on their situation. When the man answered his phone, he seemed confused about who I was at first. Then when I explained further, he knew who I was but did not know his wife had asked for our assistance.

After I read him the letter his wife had written I heard a long sigh and a sniffle. The man finally said, “That about sums it up.” I could hear the man was crying when he said, “My wife has been through so much. I tried to keep some of the problems from her, but she has her way of finding out everything.” We both laughed at that comment as we knew that to be true for most wives.

The man told me about the heartbreak they had gone through every time they lost another baby. Then just when they had given up hope she had miraculously conceived. He told me all about his daughter and the small improvements they were seeing every day, but he also told me about the long road ahead.

She would most likely need additional care and medical help for the coming months. He was embarrassed to admit that they did need his wife’s additional income to make their budget, but he had just taken an additional job that he would be starting the upcoming weekend.

We went over what help would be most beneficial to see them through the next few months. We would provide two months rent and pay their utility bill to allow them to pay some of the many medical bills that were arriving daily. We also provided gift cards for food, diapers and toiletries.

Gas gift cards were in desperate need with the many trips to Milwaukee for the baby’s medical care. Those would be provided along with several car repairs and a new set of tires to allow them to make the trip safely in the upcoming winter months.

The father was crying tears of relief when I told him the help we would be able to provide. He asked if we could call his wife and add her onto our call. The wife answered her phone and when she heard an additional voice on the line with her husbands she asked, “Who is this?” When I told her, she too began to cry.

The husband and I took turns talking to the woman and sharing what we had already discussed. When we got to the point of telling her what assistance we could provide she again began to cry, and those tears turned into sobs. She finally managed to say, “I did not expect this. I was so ashamed to ask for help but you have made me feel so comfortable talking to you. I feel like we can make it through this now.”

I assured them both that The Time is Now to Help and all of “You” would make sure they got through this difficult time without becoming homeless or hungry. Just then I heard a baby cry and the mother said, “I had waited so long to hear that sound. It never upsets me. She is my whole reason for living.” I said a quick prayer, as the crying was becoming more insistent, thanking God for the blessing of this beautiful baby girl and for all of “You” who made their assistance possible.

As we continue to help so many people in desperate need we hope you keep The Time is Now to Help in your prayers. We are working hard through these tough times to make sure those living in desperate poverty have food, utilities, shelter, transportation and other basic needs. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your caring and sharing.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

