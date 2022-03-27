Time is now: An honor to share over 18 years with Regional News

This week marks our 979th column in the Lake Geneva Regional News. In that time, we have shared many instances of our poverty relief work throughout our communities. Thanks to this column, thousands of our fellow creations have been fed, sheltered, and provided other areas of life changing assistance.

We began our column over 18 years ago after recognizing the need for poverty relief in our area. At first many people did not believe there was such deep poverty in our communities. Over the years this column changed that belief and was also the motivation to make a difference.

In 2003, I had the idea to write a weekly “Dear Abby” type of column. The difference would be that I would remain anonymous, and people would be writing in for help due to poverty. At the time I was already providing poverty relief throughout Southeast Wisconsin and Illinois through The Time is Now to Help, which I founded in 1989. After almost 15 years of poverty relief, I knew there were so many moving stories that could be shared with the local readers.

Our first bag of letters was huge. I knew there was a great need, but never imagined the response we would receive. It was often hard to choose which letter would be featured each week, as many more people are provided assistance each week than just that one letter. Word soon spread about the anonymous person who was paying peoples overdue rent and utilities, providing food to the hungry, dropping off wheelchairs and toiletries. We worked many late nights to keep up with the demand.

In 2004, Richard Driehaus — Lake Geneva’s beloved local philanthropist — provided our first matching grant, which became the first publicly shared matching grant for our charity. Several years later Richard gave me some wise advice saying, “Sal, if you really believe in helping the poverty stricken, you will come out in the open and make yourself tangible so others can help.” When I heeded his advice and began to put a face and a name to the column, our column became even more integral to our charity work.

When the CNN Heroes team of journalists and photographers arrived in Lake Geneva in 2011, due to my top 10 CNN Hero award for my efforts with The Time is Now to Help, they not only learned about our poverty relief efforts, but they also learned the history of our local newspaper. When the team of seven journalists and photographers stepped back in time into the archives of the Lake Geneva Regional News, they were so enthralled they stayed an extra two days to film and interview within the Regional News. At the Heroes event that was televised worldwide and through social media, The Time is Now to Helps column and our local newspaper was shared with millions of viewers.

Thanks to the publication of our column over these past years, over 10,000 people have received our assistance since 2003. We are beyond grateful for our faithful readers and supporters who have continued to read our column each week. It is thanks to “You” that these miracles continue to happen.

Several miracles are happening this week as we work to get three homeless single mothers with children into stable, affordable apartments. Due to the high cost of rentals and other expenses this is truly a blessing for these women and children. Our efforts continue every day to bring our fellow creations out of the suffering brought on by poverty and into a life they can not only sustain in but also thrive in.

This week we celebrate Lake Geneva Regional News’ 150th anniversary and look forward to continuing to share our poverty relief efforts through our weekly column. It has been an honor to share the past 18-plus years with them and all of “You.” Congratulations, Lake Geneva Regional News, for your long history of providing news that touches people’s hearts and minds.

We are continuing to raise funds for the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant. Every dollar you donate will be matched, doubling your donation and the assistance we provide. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your support.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

