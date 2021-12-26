Time is now: Donations helping many this Christmas

Dear W.C.,

Over the past five weeks we have been blessed to be able to match the Give A Hand Up $50,000 Matching Grant. We are already halfway through distributing these funds to the poverty stricken and hope to soon share with you the breakdown of the assistance provided. Every penny of this matching grant is being used to provide poverty relief to those most in need in our communities.

With Christmas quickly approaching we are happy to provide the most needed gifts of food, shelter, utilities, transportation assistance, toiletries, beds and household necessities. We also are providing children with Christmas gifts that they would not have received without the blessings this matching grant, and all of your matching donations provided.

Two of the people recently helped are disabled senior citizens that live in a senior housing complex. One of the women is a veteran who served her country but now is unable to provide for her special needs. Thanks to your gift that provided a lift chair she can now get in and out of her chair without pain and struggle. The other woman lost all her belongings to a fire last year and did not have the funds to replace them. We provided her with a chair, a television, dishes, towels, a new bed, bedding, pots and pans, and filled her with joy this holiday season.

A family that has been suffering due to COVID for several months as each member became hospitalized and one remains in intensive care, has been provided the gift of car payments, rent, utility assistance, and gift cards for food, Christmas gifts for their daughter and toiletries. We are keeping this family in our prayers as they have been deeply affected by this pandemic. Thanks to your donations, matched by the Give A Hand Up $50,000 Matching Grant, they have been given the gifts of relief from the constant worry that poverty causes.

An elderly husband and wife were provided with a new bed as their old bed was in such bad condition, they could no longer sleep in it. Thanks to all of “You” and the Give A Hand Up $50,000 Matching Grant this elderly couple has been given the gift of restful sleep. They also were provided with new sheets, food and toiletries.

After a prolonged surgery recovery, a working poor family has been helped with rent, utilities, gas gift cards and gift cards for Christmas presents for the children. It has been a difficult few months for this family, but thanks to all of “You” they will not become another homeless statistic in our community. Our assistance has been the helping hand up they desperately needed.

Two homeless women were provided shelter at motels until we can help them further with first month’s rent and a security deposit once a suitable rental is found. These women were also provided with much needed food, clothing, toiletries, and other personal needs. The epidemic of homelessness happens year-round, does not observe the holidays, illness, or age. We together, with the Give A Hand Up $50,000 Matching Grant donors, have relieved the stress, fear and danger of being a homeless woman living in a car. Thanks to this assistance one of these women is able to get to her job well rested and showered. The other is able to do her remote job online from the comfort of her motel room, while she continues to search for affordable rentals.

A grandmother caring for her two grandchildren was helped with rent, utilities, food, household necessities and gifts for her grandchildren. Her daughter left the children in her care due to her alcoholism and has not provided any support for them yet. The grandmother was just getting by on her social security, so she was unable to pay her last month’s rent after struggling to keep up with the added expenses. Our assistance removed the stress and worry of poverty that was all this grandmother could think about. Now she will be able to enjoy the holidays with her grandchildren safely in her care.

These are just a few of the many fellow creations helped so far thanks to your donations, matched by the generous Give a Hand Up $50,000 Matching Grant donors. We will continue to provide assistance and the gift of poverty relief throughout the holidays and into the New Year. Merry Christmas from all of us at The Time is Now to Help! Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your caring and sharing.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.

