Time is now: Giving a new smile to elderly woman

Dear W.C.,

You recently helped a friend of mine after her husband and son died. She was in a bad way not only emotionally but also financially. After you helped her, she was so relieved from the constant worry she was going through. When I shared with her what I am going through she encouraged me to write you a letter to see if I could get some help too. I am a senior woman who is a widow. I have a son who lives out of state, but he never even calls to see how I am doing. I have been struggling to pay my utility bill and other expenses ever since I had to have dental work done that I had put off for many years. I was in so much pain I had to use all the money I had saved to go to the dentist. I have not been able to afford dentures yet and struggle to eat. Not that I eat a lot anyway with food prices the way they are. I would feel so much better if I could just get caught up on my bills and possibly get some dentures so I can chew, smile, and speak properly again. Thank you for everything you did for my friend. I am praying I qualify for your help, too.

Dear Readers,

Everyone is feeling the effects of inflation on their budgets right now, but especially those living on fixed incomes. When you add in unexpected dental expenses it becomes even more difficult to keep up.

While I called the senior woman, I had a volunteer on standby to deliver food and gift cards for groceries, gas, and other daily necessities. I would know more about her situation and her needs once we spoke.

The senior woman was so relieved to talk with me that she burst into tears when I introduced myself. She told me how our assistance had changed her friend’s life and lifted the stress of poverty from her shoulders. I said, “Well, I hope we can do that for you, too.” We moved on to talking about this elderly woman’s needs and how we could help.

I listened as she shared how she had suffered in pain for as long as possible before going to see a dentist. She was so desperate for relief she used her whole monthly budget and the last of her savings to pay for the dental work. She had difficulties speaking as the loss of her teeth greatly affected her speech. I asked about her ability to chew food and found she was not eating a very balanced diet, not only due to her lack of teeth but also due to her lack of money for food. She had been unable to go to the food pantry due to her not having money for gas for her car. She also neglected going to her follow up appointments with the dentist due to the same reason.

We went over her budget together and I could see how the rising prices had made a once reasonable budget into one that would never allow her to complete her dental care. I told the elderly woman we would contact her dentist and work out a plan that would include dentures. We also would provide gift cards for gas and groceries to allow her to get to her dental care and the ability to pick out more nutritious soft foods she can eat. The senior woman shared with me her overdue utility bill. We would pay the remaining balance along with an additional amount to give her a few months to get back on her feet. The final assistance would be a car repair I learned she had been unable to have done for the past year. She had been on borrowed time with her vehicle and only luck had kept her from breaking down on her trips to the dentist.

The elderly woman again began to cry when I told her a volunteer would be at her door soon with this assistance, and a nutritious meal of soup and other soft foods. She could not believe she too had been helped by The Time is Now to Help. We were able to answer her pleas and her prayers for assistance thanks to “You”.

Now this elderly woman shares her smile with everyone she meets. She went from covering her mouth with her hand when she spoke, to proudly showing off her new smile and her ability to speak clearly. The volunteer had been concerned over how thin and frail the woman had been but now the senior woman shared how she is gaining weight and her energy is returning thanks to her new teeth and nutritious foods we provided together. Her budget for the future is now back on track. Thank “You” for making this assistance and all our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

