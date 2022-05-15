Time is now: Giving solid ground to cancer patient's family

Dear W.C.,

My brother was diagnosed with cancer five years ago. He has been through multiple surgeries and treatments that have given him precious time with his 12-year-old daughter. Two months ago he again began to decline after being in remission for over a year. After some more testing the doctors now say he only has three to six months to live. We are all devastated because he has gone through so much to try and beat this. He worked up until a few months ago, even through a lot of his treatments, but this time he will not be able to go back to work. He is trying to get some assistance, but everything has such a long wait and they are already so far behind. His wife took a leave of absence from her job last month to take care of him and to be with him. My brother is so worried about leaving his wife and daughter in such debt that it is hard for him to even focus on spending time together as a family. They are behind in their mortgage and utilities. I know their car needs service due to the many trips to Madison for his medical care. Could The Time is Now to Help possibly help my brother and his family during this difficult time?

Dear Readers,

Yes, we together could help remove some of the pains of poverty for this family going through such a difficult time. I called the loving sister who wrote this letter of request to see how we could help.

The sister answered the phone and I struggled to keep my emotions in check as she sobbed into the phone. This sister was not only losing her brother, but also her best friend. They were close in age and had shared a special bond since young children. Now the sister struggled with guilt as she lived over 500 miles away with her husband and two children and could not help more.

We talked for a long time, and she shared with me her brother's long struggle to stay alive long enough to watch his daughter grow up. That had been his goal since his first diagnosis. She was convinced his sheer will to live and support his family had kept him alive for the past five years. The sister cried as she told me how her brother’s family was struggling financially. She and her husband were just getting by and unable to help more than a monthly trip to visit, cook and do household repairs and maintenance for them. The sister told me she would be using her three weeks’ vacation from work to spend time with them once her children were out of school for the summer.

I learned a lot from the sister and took notes to help with my call to her brother. She warned he was often weak now in the afternoons and slept long stretches. She suggested I speak with his wife to find out the financial details as her brother was probably no longer up to keeping track of their finances. We ended our emotional call with a prayer for her family and especially for her brother.

I called the sister-in-law next and again found myself on an extremely emotional phone call. I told her the details the sister had shared and asked the necessary questions to allow us to provide our assistance, account numbers, addresses and amounts due. I learned they were two months behind in their mortgage and one month behind in their utilities. The wife would be selling her husband's car to eliminate the car payment. When the wife said he could no longer drive she broke down into sobs. She said, “It’s the simplest things that make me cry these days.”

I asked the difficult questions about the leave of absence she had taken from her job, and she assured me her employer had saved her position for when she was able to return. We talked about life and faith and family. Her faith and her family would be what gets her through the upcoming painful months.

With our assistance paying their overdue mortgage and two months into the future, bringing their utilities up to date, providing a car repair for the wife’s car, and providing gift cards for food, toiletries and other daily necessities, this family would get through this time financially. The brother's wish to not leave his family completely financially devastated has been granted thanks to all of “You”.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for helping this family, and all the people we help, removing their pains and stress of poverty.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

