Time is now: Help for 9-year-old with cancer

Dear W.C.,

I would be most grateful if you could help my daughter and her two children. My nine-year-old granddaughter was recently diagnosed with cancer. She is currently at Children’s Hospital as she undergoes treatment and surgery. My daughter is a single mother and has always worked hard to support her children. Now that she is spending so much time driving back and forth and needing to be there with my granddaughter as she goes through her painful treatments, she is unable to work. She took a leave of absence and is receiving unemployment, but it is not enough for them to make ends meet.

I have been taking care of my seven-year-old grandson, so he does not miss school. The gas prices are making it so difficult for my daughter and then the check engine light went on in her car. She had to pay for service as she needs to get to Milwaukee and back every day so she can be with her daughter. Paying for the car repair made it impossible for her to pay her rent and car payment. She really could use a helping hand right now to help her get through this difficult time.

Dear Readers,

Over the years we have helped many families get through the pains poverty brought on by a devastating illness. When it is a child, it especially affects everyone in the family. I called this mother to find out how we could make this time easier for them.

After several tries, I finally reached the mother on her drive home from the hospital late one night. It had been a particularly difficult day and the timing was right as the mother needed someone to talk to. When I asked if it was a good time to talk, she admitted she was exhausted but really needed someone to talk to. The only thing keeping her awake was the relentless worry and stress over her daughter and their financial state.

I listened as she told me all her daughter had endured that day. It was heartbreaking to listen to. The good news was that her daughter was improving, and the mother was hopeful she could bring her home the following week. I asked her about the ways she was improving and encouraged her to focus on those moments. The mother told me how she was using the power of positive thinking and prayer every day to get through this as she had felt her faith tested.

We talked about the financial difficulties she was going through. The mother seemed to have her budget memorized, which helped our phone interview. The necessary car repair had put the first big strain on their budget, out of pocket medical expenses, the increasing gas and food prices were taking their toll. Her landlord was trying to be understanding but stated they could not wait much longer before beginning eviction proceedings. Her overdue car payment was her biggest worry as she woke everyday anxious that her car would be repossessed. This mother was under so much stress I worried about her own health.

The woman told me how her mother was helping and how she planned on continuing to help once her daughter was improved and came home. Thanks to the grandmother caring for her son and her offer to care for her daughter when she returned home, the mother would be able to return to her job. Thanks to all of “You” and The Time is Now to Help, we together would remove the stress and worry of her continual decline into poverty.

The mother listened as I went over the plan I had to give her the helping hand up she needed. We would pay her overdue car payment and pay one future payment. We would bring their overdue rent up to date and pay one month ahead to give her time to return to her job. We would provide gas gift cards to help with her daily commutes to the hospital that would be needed for the next few weeks. We also would provide gift cards for food that would help the grandmother as she continued to prepare home cooked meals for her daughter and grandchildren.

I heard the mother begin to cry, the first time since we began our conversation. She told me to hold on as she had to pull off the highway to be safe. She began to speak again once she was safely on the side of the road. “I thought I had cried every tear possible over the past few weeks, but you have made me cry again. This is the first time in a long time that I have felt such a relief.” I was grateful that we together could provide this mother with some relief from the endless stress she endured.

After a few moments the mother returned to her drive home, and I stayed on the line with her until she safely reached her mother’s door. She told me thanks to our help she would sleep soundly for the first time in a very long time.

