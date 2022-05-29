Time is now: Helping a grandmother as she battles cancer

Dear W.C.,

My best friend needs some assistance right now. She is a cancer patient and hardworking grandma. She has been raising her 7-year-old grandson for years due to the loss of her daughter in a car accident. My friend recently has had a recurrence of her cancer and is going through surgery, chemo and radiation. She has already had to take a leave of absence from her job due to how disabling the treatments have been. She is worried about falling behind in her car payments and rent and how she will feed her grandson. I help as much as I can, but I am a senior citizen with my own financial and health problems. My friend is a wonderful person who would give you the shirt off her back. She has not had an easy life but always tries to stay positive. This recent setback has tested her strength.

Dear Readers,

I called the woman who wrote the letter to us requesting assistance for her best friend. In addition to learning how they had been best friends since childhood, she also gave me more details on the best friend’s current health and the financial struggles she was aware of. We both agreed there could be more to both stories than the best friend was sharing. I heard a child talking in the background, so I asked if it was her grandchildren. The woman shared how the recent bout of chemo had left her best friend so weak she had taken the grandson to her house for a few days to make sure her friend could get some rest.

I called the best friend next to see if she was up to talking to me. She answered after several rings and sounded like she had been sleeping. I apologized for waking her but the gracious woman said, “No. Don’t apologize. Thank you for calling. Ever since my friend told me she wrote a letter to The Time is Now to Help I have been hoping you would call.”

We slowly went over the many difficulties she was enduring at this time. True to her friend’s assessment of her, she tried to put a positive spin on everything, even the grueling treatments and her financial difficulties. She said, “I have faith that it will all work out.” I had no doubt that God had a hand in bringing this woman to our charity for assistance. I prayed she would have the healing she so desperately needed.

After reviewing her finances, I could see where she was struggling now and would be struggling for the next few months that she would be unable to work. The good news was she only had four payments left on her car loan, and with us paying that off she would be in much better shape each month. We also would pay three months rent and provide gift cards for food and gas. We would provide a gift card for food for the woman who not only wrote the letter but also was dropping off food daily and caring for the grandson when she was too sick and exhausted to get out of bed. When I told the woman how we together would be able to help, she confidently said, “I told you I had faith it would all work out, and it has. Thank you Lord for bringing The Time is Now to Help to me during my time of need.” She was truly a woman of faith and held onto her belief that through God all things were possible.

With our assistance this grandmother will be able to complete her treatments without the fear of losing her apartment and transportation. She is comforted in knowing her grandson will have food and other daily needs. The doctors have been positive about her treatment being successful, and she holds onto hope that she and her grandson will have many years together in the future. Together we have brought peace and removed the stress of impending poverty for this grandmother and grandson.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for helping this grandmother and grandson, and all the people we help, removing their pains and stress of poverty.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

