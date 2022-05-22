Time is now: Helping hit-and-run victim get back on her feet

Dear W.C.,

Recently my life has taken a drastic turn. Three months ago I was involved in a hit and run accident which fractured my ankle and caused several other injuries. They never caught the hit and run driver. It totaled my car and my insurance barely covered what I owed on the loan. I had to have surgery and was off my feet for eight weeks. Since I am self-employed, I was not able to earn any income for that time. Thank God my 13-year-old son was not in the car with me at the time. He has been a big help and I do not know how I would have got by without him. I am now carefully moving but still struggling to be on my feet all day like I used to. I do not have my own transportation and that is necessary for me to get to my client’s. I used up my full savings just to cover our bills and my medical deductible. This week finds me unable to pay my rent, utilities or even to pay for an Uber to get to my jobs. I will be on the street soon if I cannot find a way to get back to work full time. I am praying The Time is Now will be able to help me find a way out of this mess.

Dear Readers,

We receive many requests for transportation assistance to maintain employment, either in the form of gift cards for gas, car repairs, car payments or cars, each week. With the recent effects of inflation on commutes and the price of cars, this area of assistance is more important that ever.

When I contacted this woman, she shared more details of the ordeal she endured. The injuries she sustained were far worse than she mentioned in her letter. She cried tears of shame about having to ask her son to help with personal care, laundry and even cooking. She had not been able to walk or do any household chores. Her son sounded like a wonderful and caring young man. When I told her this she replied, “This ordeal has convinced him that he really likes to help people. We have talked about nursing and the medical field. Maybe that is the blessing that will come out of this.” Almost simultaneously we commented that sometimes out of adversity comes unexpected blessings.

After we spoke for some time about the accident, her surgery and long recovery, we moved on to talking about their present financial state. With her loss of income for over two months, loss of her vehicle and inability to purchase another one, they were in a precarious position. They were facing certain homelessness without an intervention. Previously she had been able to earn a decent income and even been able to save a small amount each month by living frugally. She had only been able to return to work part-time so far due to her lack of transportation and long recovery. I asked if she felt she was able to return to her past full schedule and she answered, “Yes. I would love that. I miss my clients and my job. My son and I need the income.”

With the reassurance that she was ready for work I got to work finding a reasonable car for this woman. Without reliable transportation she would not be able to return to her past full schedule. Using one of my trusted contacts together we found the perfect car for this mother and son. It was fuel efficient, low miles and affordable.

The following day a volunteer dropped off two rent checks, a check for utilities, gift cards for food and gas. I called the woman to go over the assistance we were providing and then I added, “The car is ready for you to register at the DMV.” The woman was quiet for a moment and then asked, “What did you say?” I repeated myself and then heard the woman burst into tears. I told her all about the used car that was waiting for her and told her the volunteer would be back later that day to drive her to pick it up. There are no words that can describe the amount of joy and gratitude that this struggling woman shared. Her future was saved thanks to all of us working together not just providing poverty relief but also providing hope for the future.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for helping this mother and son, and all the people we help, removing their pains and stress of poverty.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

