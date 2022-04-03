Time is now: Helping single mom escape homelessness

Dear W.C.,

I was referred to you by a cousin who reads your column. She seemed confident The Time is Now to Help could possibly help me get back on my feet. I recently moved here from out of state with my 13-year-old daughter, who has special needs, after losing my mother to cancer. After spending the last two years caring for her full-time there was nothing left for us in the rural area we lived in. I sold the few belongings we had and moved here in hopes of finding a job and a new life. I used what funds we had to pay for gas, food and a motel room, so now I am unable to pay for first month’s rent and security deposit. My car payment is overdue, and I can no longer afford to stay at the motel we are in. I thought it would be easier to find an affordable rental but everything I saw available online is already taken or too expensive. I could really use some of your advice on how my daughter and I can move forward and overcome this difficult time in our lives.

Dear Readers,

Lori is one of three single mothers we are presently helping to find jobs, apartments and security. As the single mother of a special needs child, and having just suffered the loss of her mother, her plight touched my heart. I reached out to see how we could make this painful and stressful time easier.

Lori answered her phone, and we had a good rapport immediately. She seemed to answer all my questions honestly and was candid with her struggle to care for a child with special needs, find a job, all while grieving immensely for her mother. We spoke about her role as her mother’s caregiver for two years and how she had given up her job as her mother’s condition worsened. She shared how that time together had been special but also made her miss her more. It was a tear-filled and painful conversation.

I steered our conversation to their present living conditions. She shared some photos of a rental she was about to sign a lease for out of desperation. I did not know how it could even be considered a rental. There was a reason why the owner was not requiring a security deposit as I looked at the leaking roof covered with plastic tarps, broken windows and outdated furnace. I advised the woman to not even consider such living conditions as they were unsafe at best and possibly even life threatening due to the obvious mold and old gas appliances. She knew I was right, but it was her desperation that was causing her to make a wrong decision.

I gave Lori some direction on rentals to search for and ideas on jobs to apply for. While she worked on that, I worked on finding some temporary shelter to prevent their becoming homeless. I also made plans to have a volunteer drop off grocery and gas gift cards to make sure they did not suffer from food insecurity. I promised to call back the following day to see how both searches went.

When I called the next day, she was excited to inform me that she had already scheduled a job interview for the following day. The income from this job would be just what they need to get by each month. She also had been able to secure a rental from one of the resources I had provided. It would not be available until April but we both were happy she had been able to find something affordable. With this news we began to put together a budget based on the possible income from that job.

With our assistance paying her overdue car payment, two months rent plus a security deposit, providing gift cards for gas, food and clothing, they would be given the assistance needed to begin their new life. We also found a motel room with a kitchenette that would get the mother and daughter through the coming weeks while waiting for the new rental to be available. Once the apartment is available, we will be providing new beds, sheets, bedding, dishes and other daily necessities they had sold or donated before moving here. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making this assistance possible.

Good news! We have successfully matched the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant. We are continuing to use 100% of these donated funds to provide poverty relief to our fellow creations in our communities. As soon as we have completed this matching grant we will be sharing with you how it was used to prevent the pains and suffering of poverty. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your support.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.