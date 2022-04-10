Time is now: How grant helps poverty relief

2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant = $80,000 in Poverty Relief

This week we completed the distribution of the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant. This matching grant was instrumental in removing the pains of poverty for 151 senior citizens, the handicapped, single mothers, children and working poor families.

The 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant donors, and all of “You” have made it possible to provide the following assistance:

RENT/SHELTER = $27,575.57

The 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant and all of “You” provided shelter for thirty-seven people. We have worked hard with several homeless single mothers with children to return them to safe and stable shelter. It was a process of moving them from cars to motels to affordable apartments. Emergency shelter was provided for a single mother with a sick child who cried in discomfort while we spoke on the phone. Another single mother with a disabled child was moved from a rental that was in total disrepair, with mold and dangerous appliances, to a clean, new rental. Several people struggling due to cancer had the stress and fear of eviction removed from their lives when we paid overdue rents. Three struggling senior citizens were relieved to have our assistance with their rents after falling behind due to extraordinary medical and transportation expenses. All thirty-seven fellow creations were filled with gratitude for your support, matched by the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant, that provided this life changing assistance.

UTILITIES = $3,800

Electric: $2,800, Gas: $1,000 Thanks to the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant, and your matching donations, utilities were paid for sixteen people. A working poor family with three children were spared the worry of utility disconnection while the husband/father undergoes treatment for cancer. It has been impossible for him to work due to the surgeries and chemotherapy he is going through. The wife/mother has had to take off work multiple days to care for him when he is too sick to be alone. A man with traumatic injuries to his hand that has caused him to be unable to work while undergoing surgery and physical therapy has been provided assistance with his electric bill. A woman who is caring for her loved one who has a terminal illness was relieved to have assistance with her electric bill that has allowed her to focus on their comfort, not utility disconnection, during this difficult time. These are just a few of the people behind the utility assistance provided thanks to all of “You” and the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant.

FOOD = $7,815.99

Thanks to your donations, matched by the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant, much needed and appreciated food has been provided. Many people are struggling with their food budgets due to the increasing food prices. For those that find it difficult or impossible to get to our wonderful food pantries, a food delivery or grocery gift cards are a most appreciated gift. Hunger has been alleviated for every person touched by this matching grant. It has been a blessing to many.

TRANSPORTATION = $19,617.47

Thanks to the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant eight cars have been repaired for working poor families. We also saved one car from being repossessed for a man who recovered from a medical emergency and $4,309.06 in gas gift cards were provided to over twenty people struggling to afford gas for commutes to work and medical care. Having access to reliable transportation is one of the biggest factors for job success in our community. Thank you for allowing us to provide this most important part of our program for successfully escaping from poverty.

BEDS = $4,551.00

Thanks to all of “You” and the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant ten new beds were purchased. A mother with two disabled children received two twin beds. Human services contacted us about a young woman who took in her sisters’ two children and needed beds as they were sleeping on the floor. A senior woman was referred to us by a neighbor when she learned the woman has slept on a chair for over a year due to not having a bed. This senior woman was provided the comfort and relief of the first new bed she has ever had. A single mother and disabled child who moved here from out of state after escaping an abusive relationship were grateful they would have their own beds to sleep in again after sleeping on the floor for weeks. Restful sleep is important for health and success in jobs and school.

HOUSEHOLD NECESSITIES = $5,584.33

Your donations, matched by the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant, provided senior citizens, single mothers, children, and working poor families with sheets, blankets, towels, cleaning supplies, and many other household necessities. All of the families that received new beds also received new bedding. All of the people who were struggling due to homelessness were given a fresh start with dishes and other household necessities. Thank you for your generosity that provided this assistance.

TOILETRIES = $2,177.87

The 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant provided desperately needed toiletries for many people in our communities. Soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, baby wipes, diapers, feminine hygiene, and many other products were provided to allow our fellow creations to have the confidence and comfort they greatly needed. No one should have to go to school or a job without access to these personal hygiene products. The prevention of dental procedures is a huge savings for those without dental insurance.

HANDICAPPED ASSISTANCE: $2,203.82

Wheelchairs were provided for two women. One is a senior citizen struggling with her health and mobility. The other is a woman going through cancer treatment and is unable to walk. We cannot thank you enough for the gift of mobility these wheelchairs have provided. Two special chairs for handicapped children were provided as well, to allow for these children to be fully supported in a sitting position while bathing and eating.

HOME REPAIRS: $3,231.00

Paint, flooring, and other building materials were provided for two families. These repairs have made one home handicap accessible for a family with three handicapped children. A new water heater and other needed repairs have made a mobile home safe to live in for a working poor family.

APPLIANCES: $3,442.95

Thanks to the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant and your matching donations we were able to provide new washing machines and dryers to two families. Both families are single mothers with disabled children who struggled with both the expense and inconvenience of having to wash their clothing at a laundromat weekly. When one of the mothers explained to me how she had to bring two children in wheelchairs to the laundromat every weekend and try to keep them safe for hours while she completed this necessary chore, I knew this assistance would be life changing for her. The other mother suffers from an auto immune disorder and shared how she had already caught multiple illnesses from her exposure to so many people at the laundromat. She also struggled due to exposure to the many perfumed laundry products she is highly allergic to. These families cried tears of relief over having their own washing machine and dryer thanks to all of “You” and the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant.

GRAND TOTAL: $80,000.00

We cannot thank the 2022 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant donors and all of “You” enough for your support that has allowed us to provide this desperately needed assistance to or neighbors in need. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501(c)3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.

Memorials: LuAnn Himebauch in memory of Doris Schaefer and Timothy Hoppe. Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, and Ellie.