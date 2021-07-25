Time is now: I am a single mother of three children

I am a single mother of three children. I also was caring for my mother for the past year and a half when she moved in with us during Covid. She suffered from dementia and could not be left alone any longer. Things got very bad for us during the pandemic as her condition worsened and I was pulled between caring for my children, my job and my mother. I eventually had to give up my job and became the paid caregiver for my mother. We all became sick with the virus at one point and my mother was hospitalized. When she came home, she was never the same and last month she passed away. I was not paid nearly as much as her caregiver as I had earned at my job and soon I fell behind in my bills and hers. It was hard to keep up. I finally found a new job last week that pays the same as I was earning before I became my mother’s caregiver, but I cannot catch up with the late payments. At this time, we are on the verge of having our utilities disconnected and this month’s rent is late. My kids are nearly teenagers, and it was all I could manage just to keep enough food in the house, especially with it being summer break. My car is going to be repossessed if I do not make a payment immediately. I feel like ever since the beginning of the pandemic everything was out of my control and the stress is taking a toll on me. I have been losing weight that I do not need to lose and suffering from terrible migraines. Could you please help me to get control of my life again?