Time is now: I am a single mother of three children

As of this week we have successfully matched the Lake Geneva Area Realty $15,000 Matching Grant. We are working hard to distribute these funds to those most in need in our communities. Thank you for your support and generosity, matched by Lake Geneva Are that has allowed us to raise $30,000 in funds to be used 100% in our poverty relief efforts. In the coming week we hope to complete the distribution of these funds and provide you with a detailed report of where every penny was used to provide food, shelter, transportation assistance, utility assistance, household necessities and so much more.
We also are announcing a new matching grant opportunity that will begin immediately. This matching grant will be called the Duane DeYoung $25,000 Matching Grant. At the conclusion of this grant we will be providing $50,000 in desperately needed assistance to senior citizens, the handicapped, working poor families, the homeless, single mothers, and children. Together, we will be removing their pains of poverty by providing food for the hungry and providing rent assistance to prevent homelessness. We will be repairing cars to prevent job loss and allow transportation to medical appointments and other daily necessities for our fellow creations. We are so grateful to Duane DeYoung and all of “You” for your continued support of our mission to remove the pains of poverty. It is a blessing to be able to continue to match every donation dollar for dollar, doubling your donations.
Dear W.C.,
I am a single mother of three children. I also was caring for my mother for the past year and a half when she moved in with us during Covid. She suffered from dementia and could not be left alone any longer. Things got very bad for us during the pandemic as her condition worsened and I was pulled between caring for my children, my job and my mother. I eventually had to give up my job and became the paid caregiver for my mother. We all became sick with the virus at one point and my mother was hospitalized. When she came home, she was never the same and last month she passed away. I was not paid nearly as much as her caregiver as I had earned at my job and soon I fell behind in my bills and hers. It was hard to keep up. I finally found a new job last week that pays the same as I was earning before I became my mother’s caregiver, but I cannot catch up with the late payments. At this time, we are on the verge of having our utilities disconnected and this month’s rent is late. My kids are nearly teenagers, and it was all I could manage just to keep enough food in the house, especially with it being summer break. My car is going to be repossessed if I do not make a payment immediately. I feel like ever since the beginning of the pandemic everything was out of my control and the stress is taking a toll on me. I have been losing weight that I do not need to lose and suffering from terrible migraines. Could you please help me to get control of my life again?
Dear Readers,
Overwhelming stress is something I hear about with nearly every person we help. That stress is not healthy and can manifest itself in many ways in our bodies and our minds. If we can help our fellow creations by removing the stress of poverty, we often remove the pains of poverty.
Right from the beginning of my conversation with this single mother I could feel the stress she was under. Between grief, starting a new job and then the added stress of bill collectors, disconnection, and repossession threats, she was desperate for our help. I knew we could at least remove some of her stress and bring it down to a healthier level.
We talked about her mother and all she had endured over the past year. As I have heard several times this year, the pandemic was not kind to her mother with dementia. It seemed to enhance and progress her symptoms due to isolation and worry. Unfortunately, catching the Covid virus and a lengthy hospitalization only increased her debilitating symptoms, until she passed away much sooner than the woman had been prepared for. The woman was deep in grief and mourning her mother tremendously. We shared that pain while we spoke, and the woman seemed to be able to ease some of that grief just by being able to talk about her mother with someone who understood that loss.
I gently moved her on to talking about her budget and the bills she was struggling to catch up on. After a thorough review I determined that with her new job she would be able to keep up going forward, but she would never be able to catch up on the already delinquent rent, car payments and utilities. Just keeping food on the table and gas in the car had been her main priority over the past month, especially with both expenses increasing so much lately.
By the time we finished our conversation I had promised to provide payments for her overdue rent, utilities, and car payments. We also would include gift cards for food and gas when a volunteer delivered her assistance. This assistance would make the difference between going down the path of homelessness, job loss and debt or living successfully, being employed and eliminating the overwhelming stress in her life. With that stress removed the woman began to cry uncontrollably due to the relief. I tried to comfort her as best I could, but I knew the emotions would have to run their course. When she was finally able to compose herself enough to speak, the woman said, “I can never repay you for the peace of mind you have brought. I already feel like a great weight has been lifted from our lives. Thank you all for saving my family.” I am sharing those words with all of “You” because it was your support, matched by the Lake Geneva Area Realty $15,000 Matching Grant, that made this assistance possible.
Please donate to our new matching grant the Duane DeYoung $25,000 Matching Grant. Every dollar donated will be matched, doubling your donation for removing the pains of poverty for our fellow creations. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your compassion for those who are suffering in our communities.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
