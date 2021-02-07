Time is now: 'I have been looking for someone who cares'

Without even realizing it we had been talking for nearly two hours. By this time the volunteer was at her door ringing the bell and leaving the much-needed food on her doorstep. While still on the phone with me the woman exclaimed, “I think your volunteer is here! There are bags and bags of food outside.”

The woman then burst into tears again, saying, “Thank you, thank you.” I told the woman about all of “You” and our volunteers and how your support made the food on her doorstep, even possible. I told her how all of us together care.

Since I knew there was food insecurity in her household, and I had heard the children in the background throughout our conversation, we made plans to speak more the next day. I told the woman to expect a volunteer to drop off her checks and gift cards the following day. I heard her crying and shouting to the children before we ended our call, “Kids, look at the gifts outside the door. Who wants to help me unpack the bags?”

The next day I called, and the woman answered with out any hesitancy. She was filled with gratitude over the gift of food we had provided, along with the envelope of checks and gift cards that had been dropped off by a volunteer. She had already dropped off the rent checks to her landlord, expressing how thankful she had been to receive the rent checks as well.