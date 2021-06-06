Time is now: I have cared for my mother for 10 years

Dear W.C.,
I have cared for my mother for the past ten years. She moved in with me when she was diagnosed with dementia. She quickly declined into needing full-time care until her death this past December.
She could no longer cook without starting a fire, she would forget if she ate a meal, she was falling to the point she knocked out her teeth and had to be hospitalized, she eventually lost the ability to walk and use the bathroom.
It was heartbreaking to see my beloved mother go through this. Since she passed away, I have been struggling. Not only am I overcome with grief, but I also am struggling financially. Without the income I was receiving as her caregiver I am no longer able to pay my rent.
I have been looking for a one-bedroom apartment but have not been able to find any that are available. For the love of my mother, I was willing to give up my career and my independence to care for her. I also have been looking for a job but at my age, 62 years old, and without any recent job history other than a caregiver for the past ten years, no one seems to want to hire me. My job skills may be rusty, but I am well qualified in several areas from past job experience before I stepped in to care for my dear mother full-time. I would really benefit from your advice, and if I qualify, your assistance during this difficult time.
It can be difficult returning to a job outside the home after such a long-time caregiving for a loved one. When you factor in the pandemic and the change in jobs over the past year, it can be even more challenging.
I contacted the woman and since we shared the same pain over the loss of our mothers, we immediately found it easy to talk. I listened as this woman cried through the pain, the anguish over slowly losing her mother first to dementia and then again when she passed away from other contributing factors.
This past year had been especially hard for both the women as the woman tried to keep her mother safe, but the isolation due to the pandemic had seemed to cause a progression to her disease. The woman said, “I tried to keep her away from public places as she refused to keep on her mask, but it was those very places that kept her mind somewhat stimulated. Before Covid I would take her out for walks and even to the grocery store so she could see people and places. Sitting home alone caused a rapid decline.”
We moved on to talking about her expenses and income so we could put together a new budget. She was no longer qualified for many other areas of assistance since her mother’s passing, so she had quickly fallen behind in not only her rent but also utilities.
The only things she had been able to afford were food, some medical bills she was making payments on and her mothers’ cremation. Her mother had only had enough money saved for half that cost so the daughter had paid the remaining.
She again cried as she had not been able to provide a funeral or even a memorial service, but she knew the futility in that as she no longer had any other family or friends that had kept in contact as her mother’s dementia had caused her to lose all those contacts over the past ten years. The woman said, “It just would have brought some closure for me.”
After going over the woman’s past job skills I gave her some suggestions for jobs and other areas of assistance she could apply for. She had been working on her computer skills since her mother passed away.
This would help her in finding a job either in an office or working from home. She would need to downsize from her two-bedroom apartment to one. Her rent was not high but more than she needed to spend now that it was only her.
As we worked our way through each problem one by one, I could tell the woman was becoming more relaxed. When we had begun our call, she had been extremely nervous and overwrought with grief.
Now that she was seeing a possible light at the end of the tunnel to the despair and hopelessness she had fallen into, I heard a change in her voice. She herself began to come up with ideas that she could implement. We soon found ourselves laughing over something I said, and the woman commented, “That is the first time I have laughed in a very long time.”
With a new budget in place, she still would need help paying her overdue rent and utilities. She would never be able to catch up on these bills. I told the woman The Time is Now to Help would pay these and also provide a security deposit and first months rent on a new rental once it was found.
Once again, the woman was crying, but this time tears of gratitude and relief. Having the worry of these outstanding bills removed allowed her to focus on her new plan, a plan we made together. We ended our call with the understanding we would talk again once she found a new rental and a job. In the meantime, I would have a volunteer drop off the rent checks, utility check and several gift cards for groceries and gas.
Two weeks later I received the message I had been waiting for. “I have found an apartment and a job. Thanks to your encouragement and assistance I have been using the power of positive thinking and I am ready for the next chapter in my life.”
I quickly called her back and congratulated her on the effort she put forth to make that next chapter possible. With a review of her new budget including her new lower rent and income from her new job I was happy to see this woman would be able to be independent once more. We together have provided the motivation, financial assistance and guidance that brought about this change.
Thank you for your support that allowed us to provide assistance to this deserving woman, and many other deserving fellow creations in our communities. We could not have provided this assistance without all of “You”. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A Very Special Thank You: Mark and Natalie Reno, Jeff Martin, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Kunes Family Foundation, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Thomas Morrissy, Paper Dolls, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Bernd and Christine Kampe, Ron and Margaret Fosdick, Louie and Linda Chironis, Leroy and Barbara Madsen, Beth and Jody Rendall, Neil and Karen Martin, Donald and Emily Henderson, Marjorie Rappold, Thomas and Ellen Hanratty, John and Diane Molumby, Nancy Ferguson, John and Rita Race, John and Mary Ann Bilski, Robert and Vienna Pasche, Denise Hubbard, Bob and Millie McCormick, Jack Mallory, Rev. Hugh Fullmer, James Dyer, William and Jean Isaacson, Robert and Mary Ann Zelenski, Kelleher Family, Arthur and Marilyn Anderson, J.N. Hackman, Carol Hinners, Robert Martin, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.
Memorials: Phil Esmond in memory of Mary Lou Esmond. Christine Gallardo in memory of Landon and Mary Petrie.
Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Rogelia, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina and Billy.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org