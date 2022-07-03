Time is now: I have several tenants in desperate need of help

Dear W.C.,

I manage several low-income apartment buildings and have a few residents that are in desperate need of help. These people especially touch my heart and I want to do what ever I can to help them. I am not able to help them financially, but I do help them apply for assistance when needed. Most of these people are disabled, either physically or mentally, senior citizens, and single mothers with children. One of these people is Sophie.

She is a disabled woman in her 60’s. She has MS and mobility issues. She needs toiletries, personal care items and a bed. The second person is Mary. She has been in a wheelchair since she was in an accident as a teenager. Her present wheelchair no longer fits her body and it has become dangerous.

Other residents have already had to help her up after tipping her chair over and she has sores where the chair rubs. The battery does not hold a charge long enough for her to go anywhere without risking being stranded. She is not eligible for another chair for three years yet. I can’t imagine her being in that chair for another three years. Debbie is a single mom with two adorable children. She was in an extremely abusive marriage and now struggles with severe anxiety and panic attacks. She believes her ex-husband will come back to torture her or the children again when he gets out of prison.

Due to her needing to have her two front teeth repaired at the dentist she has been unable to afford other bills this month. This was not just a cosmetic repair, she was in terrible pain. I know she is skipping meals so her kids can eat. Thank you for your consideration.

Dear Readers,

We have worked with several low-income apartment buildings before in the past. Most managers have a good understanding of what assistance is needed by their residents.

I called the apartment manager to find out more details and to find out how we could help. She answered immediately and we began a long conversation about the various people living in the low-income apartments she managed. She knew many details about these people as she shared that she had obtained their permissions to speak to me in their behalf. All were living on a very fixed budget and were struggling especially at this time.

I learned more about Sophie and her needs. She has been on a slow decline with her health since moving in two years ago. Her greatest need was a bed as her old bed had been damaged due to a leak in an above apartment six months past. She had been sleeping on her old couch but her condition and her pain had worsened dramatically since she began sleeping there. I knew she would benefit from a new supportive bed. We also would provide sheets, pillows, blankets and her much needed personal care items that were causing her budget for food to become smaller and smaller.

Mary was the next person we spoke about. Since she was suffering from pain and dangerous pressure sores, in addition to several bad falls, we would provide her with a new wheelchair. This wheelchair would change her life with her ability to now go to the local grocery store and to again visit with neighbors and friends. After going over her very limited budget we added in some grocery gift cards to allow her to purchase much needed toiletries and food.

Our final request was to help Debbie who suffered from extreme anxiety after years of an abusive marriage. The apartment manager told me just a few instances of the abuse she had withstood for years. It was chilling and heartbreaking to know this woman had been forced to endure such torture. It would take some time and professional help to get her to the place of living without constant fear.

She was taking the steps necessary to get herself this help. Her first step had been to get her badly damaged and painful teeth repaired. It had been very difficult for her to leave her apartment and go for several dental procedures, but it was needed so she could move forward without constant pain and a daily reminder of what she endured every time she looked in the mirror.

We together helped to ease the anxiety caused by her financial distress as she made the effort to recover. We together made sure this mother and children had enough food and some much-needed clothing and shoes for the children.

Thank you for allowing us to help these deserving fellow creations. Thanks to the observations of a caring apartment manager these lives have been uplifted and changed.

The Carolyn Gable Believe $10,000 Matching Grant began several weeks ago and is being used to provide poverty relief in our communities. Every donation at this time will be matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000, doubling our efforts to remove the pains of poverty. Thank you for your support.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken. Please visit our website for more information or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org

