Time is now: I must protect my daughter

We are happy to announce that we have successfully matched the Duane DeYoung $25,000 Matching Grant. Over the next few weeks, we will finish distributing these matching grant funds to those in need of poverty relief in our communities. Once that is completed, we will share with you where every penny of this matching grant was spent in easing the pains of poverty. We are so grateful to Duane DeYoung and all of “You” for your matching donations that made this matching grant a success.
Dear W.C.,
I am writing to you in hopes that you can help my daughter and me. We moved here a few days ago to get away from a dangerous situation. A man had become obsessed with my teenage daughter after he kept showing up where she worked at a restaurant. She became more and more fearful as he kept trying to follow her and touch her. One night he followed her home and attacked her outside our apartment building. She managed to get away that time. The police did not catch him.
The next day he broke into my car and did a lot of damage. He also left a very disturbing note. I again called the police. That night he broke into our apartment and attacked my daughter before I fought him off with a bat. I knew we would never be safe from this crazy man. We were so afraid we packed up what we could and left the city we were living in. We will not be able to go back until this man is caught.
Could you please help us with a safe place to stay for a few weeks? I’m a single mother and do not have the resources for a hotel room. Also, my car has not been repaired yet. It needs a new window, and I am driving on my spare tire because he had slashed my tire. I had to take a leave of absence from my job. This has truly been a nightmare, but I will do everything I can to protect my daughter from this maniac.
Dear Readers,
I placed a call immediately to this protective mother and her teenage daughter. After reviewing the facts and confirming some of what she had written I knew we could provide the temporary safe shelter they needed. I agreed with the mother that this was the best course of action until the police found this dangerous man.
The mother was so overwhelmed and as she had her phone on speakerphone, I could hear the near hysteria in the teenaged daughters voice as she told her side of the events that led to their quick departure. Both women were crying as they told me about the mans unwanted advances and terrifying threats. The daughter shared how he had physically assaulted her when she had tried to stop his advances outside their apartment building.
Both women were convinced he would have raped her daughter or worse if the mother had not been on alert with the only weapon she could find in her apartment that night, a baseball bat. She knew she had to get away and the only place that came to mind was our area of Wisconsin where the mother had vacationed once as a child.
I asked the mother questions about her apartment, job and other commitments back in her home state. She sent me photos of her apartment, the damage to her car and a copy of the police report. The daughter told me about her job and where she went to school. I asked where they were presently staying and the mother answered, “In my car.” I immediately got to work finding a motel they could stay in for a week or two. We were hopeful the police would find the man and get him in custody.
Once the women were safely sheltering in a motel, I arranged for the repairs to be done on her car. Since she lived on a very limited budget, she did not have the insurance necessary that would pay for the new window and tires. We also had additional repairs done that were found when the car was evaluated. This would provide them safe transportation when the mother and daughter returned to work. They did not have money for food and other necessities so gift cards were provided so they could purchase these much-needed items. We also added gift cards for gas that allowed for their return drive home.
The first time we spoke both women were extremely fearful and worried the man had somehow followed them to what they hoped was safe shelter. When I spoke to them a week later, I could hear the relief in their voices. The police had informed the mother that they had found the man and had him in custody, but the mother and daughter had decided to stay here permanently. The mother and daughter had already found new jobs. The daughter was enrolling in the local high school. The mother said, “We feel so safe here. We want to stay.”
Life has changed drastically for the mother and daughter thanks to our assistance. Where they had struggled to manage their budget before, they were relieved to see a slight reduction in expenses living in Wisconsin. The mother had a close friend send the remainder of her personal belongings and sell or donate her furniture. The landlord had kindly released her from her lease. After several weeks in the local motel, they found a rental where they would feel safer due to secure entrances, living on a second floor and a garage. They were excited to begin their new lives.
While the mother and daughter still struggle with fear and anxiety sometimes, they no longer are crippled by it and are feeling more secure every day. They both feel safe in their new apartment where we provided the first months rent and security deposit that made the rental possible. We also provided new beds and bedding, additional food, clothing and school supplies for the daughter. This assistance was all made possible thanks to “You” and the Duane DeYoung $25,000 Matching Grant.
Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your compassion for those who are suffering in our communities.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal