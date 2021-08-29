Time is now: I must protect my daughter

I asked the mother questions about her apartment, job and other commitments back in her home state. She sent me photos of her apartment, the damage to her car and a copy of the police report. The daughter told me about her job and where she went to school. I asked where they were presently staying and the mother answered, “In my car.” I immediately got to work finding a motel they could stay in for a week or two. We were hopeful the police would find the man and get him in custody.

Once the women were safely sheltering in a motel, I arranged for the repairs to be done on her car. Since she lived on a very limited budget, she did not have the insurance necessary that would pay for the new window and tires. We also had additional repairs done that were found when the car was evaluated. This would provide them safe transportation when the mother and daughter returned to work. They did not have money for food and other necessities so gift cards were provided so they could purchase these much-needed items. We also added gift cards for gas that allowed for their return drive home.