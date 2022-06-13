Time is now: Inflation hikes up food costs for disabled woman

Dear W.C.,

I am reaching out to The Time is Now to Help for assistance with food and other daily necessities. I live on a fixed income; disability I receive due to a car accident I was in 15 years ago. I am not able to work as I am in a wheelchair and am in a lot of pain if I move around too much. My back was injured and after two surgeries there was not much else they could do for me. Inflation has been very hard on my budget. I am not behind in my rent or utilities because I always pay them first. But what is left after these expenses is hardly enough to allow me to eat properly or purchase the medications and toiletries I need. I have a neighbor who will drive me to doctors’ appointments or to pick up groceries, but I am not able to pay the gas for these trips any longer. I was wondering if your charity would consider my request for help with food. Thank you.

Dear Readers,

After purchasing food for several people this week, it was apparent how much food prices have gone up over the past few months. If you need toiletries, personal care items or cleaning supplies, it is even more expensive.

Living on a fixed income is especially challenging for the disabled and the elderly right now. For years I have seen far too many of them skip meals and medications because they could not make ends meet. That is just not a sustainable solution for the most vulnerable in our communities. While I do not have the answers for this widespread dilemma, we together are able to help hundreds of our fellow creations each year have adequate food, toiletries and other daily necessities.

I called the disabled woman to see how we could help. My hope was we could come up with a long-term solution other than just simply hoping inflation would get under control. When she answered her phone, we got right to work on her budget and finding where we could make a difference.

The woman was prepared for my call. She had her budget close by and had made a detailed list of her expenses for my review. Together we went through these expenses line by line. There were payments she was making for past dental work and an old medical bill. The elimination of these two bills that she paid religiously each month, sometimes at the expense of sufficient food or medications, would help her fixed budget. Her rent was paid up for the past month but I could see if she paid it that week for the next month’s rent, she would not have any funds for food that week. I told the woman we would pay two months rent, that would allow her to pay off her old dental and medical bills. We also would provide gift cards for groceries, and gas gift cards to share with her kind neighbor who drove her and other residents of her housing complex to their doctor and dentist appointments.

This intelligent woman shared with me the changes to her life since she became disabled due to a car accident she was in many years ago. The painful surgeries and therapies she endured that made it possible for her to live independently but not without challenges. The loss of her ability to work and support herself was especially hard felt. She only momentarily shed a few tears and sadness, but then said, “This is my life now and I am going to make the best of it. Thanks to The Time is Now to Help that will be much easier over the next few months.” She had a good circle of friends she had made at the apartments she lived in. They brought each other support and many shared the same challenges that a life changing accident or illness brings.

With our assistance, made possible by your support, this woman will no longer have to worry about making payments she cannot afford, at the cost of food and daily necessities. Her rent will be paid for two months, food will not be in short supply, toiletries and personal care products will not be just a luxury. We even provided a much-needed car repair for the neighbor who kindly drives all their disabled and senior friends to their medical appointments. Along with additional gas gift cards for those that cannot afford to help with the gas expense at this time.

Thank you for allowing us to provide compassionate assistance for hundreds of our fellow creations each year. Thank “You” and God Bless “You.”

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

