Time is now: It took me years to escape abuse

Dear W.C.,
I have been through a lot over the past ten years. I finally escaped abusive parents when I was 18 only to become involved in an abusive relationship that took me years to escape.
I was working my way through college when I met an older man who I thought loved me and told me he wanted to protect me. Once I graduated college, this man asked me to move in with him and now I know that is something I should never have done. I regret that decision and I will not go into details about what happened over the next five years as it causes me great distress.
I had planned on being an independent woman but had become dependent on this terrible person. Once I finally escaped his abuse, I had to move to another state to start over and that is how I ended up in Wisconsin. Over the years I had managed to save up enough money to get me through a few months. Those funds are now gone since I have been staying in a motel and paying for gas and food.
I found a job but with paying for my expenses I will never be able to save enough money for first months rent and security deposit. I need to get out of this motel as it is costing me much more than I can afford for rent. I have been struggling with food and gas to my job due to the excessive motel costs. A new friend at work told me about The Time is Now to Help and how you had helped her once. She told me you made it possible for her to get by when one of her children had been sick in the hospital. I am hoping I will be eligible for your assistance.
Dear Readers,
We have been sharing compassion with many people so far this year. Part of that compassion is helping people move on after tragedy and sometimes abuse. A fresh start, a new beginning are the phrases I hear people say after we have lifted them up both financially and spiritually.
When I reached out to this woman, she was full of regrets and remorse for her past decisions that put her in the situation that was not only abusive but also extremely dangerous. When we spoke on the phone the woman shared some of the things she had endured at the hands of her abuser, and they are not things I would share in this column. She had filed police reports and restraining orders, but these had led to even more abuse. She finally escaped from his home one night with only enough time to grab some of her personal belongings and her hidden savings. She still had her car from when they first met and thankfully that car made it here.
After a long conversation and many tears, the woman was able to put her past, her fear and distrust behind her. New beginnings would be needed to turn her life around and that is what we would help her find. I was relieved when she told me about the job she had found and the benefits it would provide. There was no doubt she would be able to support herself going forward and finally put her education to work.
We made a budget together so we could determine what she could afford for rent. Her car was old but still running. I would set up an appointment to have some much-needed service done on it along with some new tires as she had already experienced problems with these on her long drive to Wisconsin. She also struggled with affording gas so we would provide several gas gift cards to get her through until she was receiving a regular income. I asked about her food insecurity as she had yet to receive her first paycheck. She confirmed there were days she skipped meals and went hungry, not only causing hunger pains but also headaches and fatigue. I told her this was not acceptable so we would provide gift cards for food immediately. When we finished going over her budget, we could intelligently choose a rental that would leave enough money each month for food, utilities, gas and other daily necessities.
The woman had found two available rentals but only one would fall in her budget. The woman was very relieved to see this apartment was in a secured building and allowed pets as she was determined to adopt a dog from the shelter once she was settled. She said, “I want companionship for walks and nights at home. With a dog I will feel so much safer.” I told her how my two rescue dogs brought great joy to my own life.
The final area of assistance she would need would be a new bed and furniture. She had very little in the way of household items so we would provide gift cards so she could obtain these as well. The woman was again crying as she said, “My friend was right, your charity does change lives.” Changing lives is what we all do together, restoring hope for the future and sharing new beginnings. Thank “You” for making our assistance possible.
The Lake Geneva Area Realty $15,000 Matching Grant began last week, and we look forward to the assistance we will be able to provide thanks to this matching grant opportunity. 100% of your donation, matched by Lake Geneva Area Realty, will be used to provide desperately needed poverty relief in our communities. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
