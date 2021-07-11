Time is now: It took me years to escape abuse

Dear Readers,

We have been sharing compassion with many people so far this year. Part of that compassion is helping people move on after tragedy and sometimes abuse. A fresh start, a new beginning are the phrases I hear people say after we have lifted them up both financially and spiritually.

When I reached out to this woman, she was full of regrets and remorse for her past decisions that put her in the situation that was not only abusive but also extremely dangerous. When we spoke on the phone the woman shared some of the things she had endured at the hands of her abuser, and they are not things I would share in this column. She had filed police reports and restraining orders, but these had led to even more abuse. She finally escaped from his home one night with only enough time to grab some of her personal belongings and her hidden savings. She still had her car from when they first met and thankfully that car made it here.

After a long conversation and many tears, the woman was able to put her past, her fear and distrust behind her. New beginnings would be needed to turn her life around and that is what we would help her find. I was relieved when she told me about the job she had found and the benefits it would provide. There was no doubt she would be able to support herself going forward and finally put her education to work.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}