Time is now: It's still a trying time for many

Just as the winter weather has turned bitter and we worry for those who do not have sufficient safe shelter, we have been blessed with another matching grant opportunity that will help us keep up with the overwhelming need for poverty relief in our communities. The Duane DeYoung $50,000 Matching Grant in Memory of Linda DeYoung will bring much prayed for assistance to so many. We are eager to bring our life changing assistance to those living in desperate need thanks to this matching grant opportunity!

Dear W.C.,

I am writing to see if you can help my sister-in-law. Her husband left her two years ago with her son who is six years old and autistic. We have not seen him since he left, and he rarely sends any child support. She came down with Covid and was hospitalized for the past three weeks.

My husband and I have been taking care of her son as we have no other family that can help. She is really struggling now that she has been off work and works paycheck to paycheck. I help her out when I can, but my husband and I caught Covid from our nephew who came here with only the sniffles, so we were off work for two weeks each, with no pay. My sister-in-law has just been released from the hospital and is so weak she is staying with us to allow her to regain some strength. She is so stressed about her bills that I worry she is hampering her recovery. I truly wish we could do more than make her meals and watch our nephew, but even that is stretching our budget. We do not have enough room in our one bedroom condo for them to move in fulltime. This is becoming stressful for all of us. I thought of The Time is Now to Help and hoped you could help.

Dear Readers,

We know so many people who are sick or recovering from Covid right now. It is a trying time for sure as we had all hoped and prayed this virus and the additional pains of illness and poverty it causes would be behind us.

I called the woman to see how we could help. I asked her what she knew about our charity work, and she shared that she had read our column several times and looked us up on the internet. I did not need to explain to her how we worked together to provide poverty relief. I could tell she had done her homework.

I asked about her sister-in-law and how she was doing after a few more days of recovery. She said the sister-in-law was still living with them due to her continued weakness and inability to care for not only her son but herself as well. She was too weak to even prepare meals or do laundry, so she continued to sleep with her son on their couch.

I spoke with the weak sister-in-law for a few minutes and listened as she still struggled to speak for even that short time. I asked if she would be able to go over her budget and she asked if I could do that with her sister-in-law. When the woman returned to the phone, we went through the outstanding bills that were causing the woman so much stress.

Together we provided rent for the sister-in-law, car payments and a utility payment to prevent her from falling further behind. We also provided grocery gift cards for when she returned home and for her to help with all the food that was being prepared for her and her son. This assistance would allow them all to rest easy and heal from their long debilitating illnesses.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your support that allowed us to provide this assistance.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.

A Very Special Thank You: Give A Hand Up Matching Grant donors, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Wayne and Beverly Hilbelink, Jeff Martin, John and Valerie Lincoln, Dorothy Nietfeldt, Electronic Specialties, Inc. Landon Petrie Jr. and Nancy Schwab, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Doris Kushch, Ernest Roy, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, William H. & Lois J. McEssy Foundation, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Edward McCarthy, Shawn and Kristin Heffernan, Linda West, James and Cathy Beierle, Edward Hechmann, Donald Schwab, Joan Thompson, Shawn and Kristin Heffernan, Heidi Salas, Steven and Deidred Trumble, Dr. Mark and Cynthia Brower, Steve and Mary O’Connor, Paper Dolls, John and Peggy Tueting, Stephen and Lois McPartlin, Sarah Logterman, Wingfield Watson Trust, Lake Geneva Economic Development, John and Darlene Milne, Larry and Kelly Happ, The Mimi Rasch Family, Margaret Rifken, Charlotte Anderson, David and Genevieve Bliss, Charlotte West, Sarah Wootton, David Greenawalt, Melissa Gehrke, Felix Castro, Barbara Heatley, Paula Harris, Matthew Anderson, Richard and Christine Costa, Gregory Kerwood, Ronald and Carolyn Bloch, Shari and James Loback, Joseph and Arlene Wachal, Cheryl Davis, Jacqueline Schaal, Craig and Karen Munter, Rosa Tadeo, Robert and Sharon Foscato, Vena Bodine, John and Joann Koronkiewicz, Doris Kranitz, John and Rita Race, Lawrence and Dorothy Hensel, James Dyer, Beth and Jody Rendall, Richard and Mary Lou Huelskamp, Richard and Carol Kerkman, Richard and Ann Weber, David and Janice Powell, Francis Fish, Duane Harma, Gary and Jackie Heiligenthal, John and Karla Zils, Kevin Eulgen, Karin Collamore, Marjorie Rappold, Roger Seymour, Richard Green, Jeffrey Arnold, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.

Honoraries: Phil and Barbara McMahon in honor of their daughter and son-in-law Susan and Shawn Ahlers. Memorials: ColleenHeffernanin memory of Dotsy Heffernan.Dolores Piotrowski in memory of her beloved best friend Martha “Dee” Valentine and beloved parents Gene and Lottie Piotrowski. James and Pat Herda in memory of the Lux Family. Barbara Giovannoni in memory of Klaus Heinrick, Bruce Nelson, Bub Hansen, Les Malsch, and Dick Giovannoni.

Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, and Ellie.