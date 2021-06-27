Time is now: It's time for a fresh start, can you help?

Dear W.C.,
I am 25 years old and I live with my mother. I have been supporting her for the past four years as she claims she is unable to work due to pain. I believed her for years until I was old enough to realize she is not in pain; she is just an alcoholic who can not manage to get out of bed and go to work like I do every day. It has been very frustrating learning my mother took money out of my account to purchase alcohol and other things we did not need.
This money was needed for our rent, which I have not been able to pay. We are being evicted in a week and my mother continues to blame others for her problems. I can no longer live with her and her constant chaos and drama. I have tolerated her faults for far too many years, and I have learned I will never get anywhere in this world if I stay with her.
She is planning on moving in with a friend, but I do not want to take that path with her. I have found a rental that I can afford on my own, without having my mother taking funds out of my account (I have changed banks) and my purse. I have plans for my life that I have put on the back burner. I had wanted to attend college and that dream was taken from me when my mother crashed my car right after my high school graduation. Of course, she was drinking and got off with a ticket and a fine that she told me I had to pay.
I did not have insurance so all my college savings went towards me purchasing another car. I am asking if you would be able to help me pay the security deposit and first months rent for an apartment I have found. This would be such a wonderful blessing in my life to no longer live in the constant presence of an alcoholic, even if that alcoholic is my mother. I know she will never change, and I am tired of waiting for that to happen.
Dear Readers,
The best thing we could do for this woman would be to give her a fresh start, a new beginning. While some alcoholics can turn their lives around, it did not sound like that was going to happen for this woman’s mother any time soon.
I called the young woman and before we could even begin talking about her current living conditions and challenges, she burst into tears. When she finally composed herself, she apologized for her emotional outburst, saying, “I don’t know what came over me. It has been so stressful over the last few years, and I feel like I am the parent of a problem child. Unfortunately, that child happens to be my mother and she is causing me so much pain.”
What kind of parent causes their children pain? A selfish and addicted one. Once she was able, we moved from talking about the pain this selfish mother was causing, and the many things she had done to her daughter in addition to the funds she had stolen out of her checking account. I asked the woman about these funds and confirmed that she had changed her checking account.
The woman said, “Not only did I change accounts I also canceled my credit card she had used without my knowledge. I also have to hide my car keys because she has taken that out when I am sleeping, and I am worried she will be in another accident driving drunk. Now I can’t even sleep soundly. I am up with every little noise I hear and can barely function due to lack of sleep.”
We talked about the young woman’s options and the rental she was lucky to have found right now. She shared that the rental was a one bedroom and small but that is what made it perfect for the single young woman. In addition, it was affordable. I could hear the excitement in the young woman’s voice when she talked about the apartment and how she could try to save up money to make it like home.
I asked the woman about her job and other expenses. We went over what could be her new budget and I learned she was now working two jobs so she could achieve her goals. With the income from these two jobs, she would not only be able to pay her rent, but she would also have enough money to pay all her expenses.
What she needed to help her achieve this dream of a new life, away from her mother’s stress and pains of poverty she brought to this young woman, was help with the security deposit and first months rent. This was something we could do to give this young woman a new life, a fresh start. We also would provide a new bed and gift cards for some much-needed household necessities and gas cards to help her with her daily commute to two jobs.
After a long and emotional conversation, that included telling her about our charity and all of “You”, I told her we would provide the helping hand she needed. This brought another round of tears but this time they were tears of gratitude and relief. Relief that she would no longer be burdened by her mother’s alcoholism, the responsibility that should never have been hers.
Within a week the young woman was ready to move into her new apartment. The relief it brought her was immediate. When we last spoke, she shared with me her joy over sleeping in her new bed and not having to force herself to stay awake to make sure her mother did not take her car and hurt or kill someone while driving drunk. She was thrilled over being able to pay her bills on her own and not be afraid for her safety when her mother brought strangers home while drunk. Now this young woman can begin to live the life she always dreamed of. Thank you for allowing us to help facilitate these dreams for another fellow creation in our community.
Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
