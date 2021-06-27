Time is now: It's time for a fresh start, can you help?

Dear W.C.,

I am 25 years old and I live with my mother. I have been supporting her for the past four years as she claims she is unable to work due to pain. I believed her for years until I was old enough to realize she is not in pain; she is just an alcoholic who can not manage to get out of bed and go to work like I do every day. It has been very frustrating learning my mother took money out of my account to purchase alcohol and other things we did not need.

This money was needed for our rent, which I have not been able to pay. We are being evicted in a week and my mother continues to blame others for her problems. I can no longer live with her and her constant chaos and drama. I have tolerated her faults for far too many years, and I have learned I will never get anywhere in this world if I stay with her.

She is planning on moving in with a friend, but I do not want to take that path with her. I have found a rental that I can afford on my own, without having my mother taking funds out of my account (I have changed banks) and my purse. I have plans for my life that I have put on the back burner. I had wanted to attend college and that dream was taken from me when my mother crashed my car right after my high school graduation. Of course, she was drinking and got off with a ticket and a fine that she told me I had to pay.