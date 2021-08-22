Time is now: Many of us take doing laundry for granted ... but not everyone has their own washer, dryer

I called the woman who wrote this letter seeking relief from her weekly laundry ordeal. This woman answered the phone sounding very groggy. In a tired voice she said, “I had to take my seizure medications because I had a bad seizure yesterday. I had not slept well the night before and that always seems to be a trigger for me.”

The woman went on to tell me how she had fallen and her daughter had come to her aid, rolling her on her side and making sure she was safe. She shared with me the struggle she has been having for the past five years as she has learned to manage her disorder.

She does not have them often but when she does, they are always debilitating and worrisome. It was very trying, and the woman admitted she struggles to stay upbeat with so much to worry about. I hoped we could remove at least some of the financial worry from her life. Any stress reduction would be to her benefit.

We talked for a long time, and I learned a lot about what she goes through every day as she not only tries to keep herself healthy, and care for her grandson and daughter, but also her struggle living in poverty.

In the budget we went over together, every penny in their very limited income was spoken for. There were no extras for Uber rides to the laundromat or additional food or anything that was not in their budget.