Time is now: Many of us take doing laundry for granted ... but not everyone has their own washer, dryer

Dear W.C.,
I have not been able to work for the past five years due to a seizure disorder. I cannot drive and it is difficult for me to walk long distances. I have been lucky enough to be approved for housing assistance and pay a very small amount for rent. The problem I am having is doing laundry.
I am a widow and live with my adult daughter with special needs. I also have custody of my young grandson due to my errant son’s inability to care for him properly. Every week I must find someone to drive me to the laundromat with my daughter and grandson in tow so we can have clean bedding, towels and clothing.
When I can’t get a ride, I try to hand wash what I can in the bathtub but that is not easy with all my health problems. I have laundry hookups in my hall closet, but I would have to provide my own machines. I live on a very fixed income so I would never be able to afford a washing machine and dryer. It would be a dream come true for me to no longer have to beg for rides and haul our heavy baskets of dirty laundry each week to the laundromat.
Dear Readers,
Many of us take doing laundry for granted. We throw in a load when we have time, or we need some fresh clothing. For the poverty stricken who often rely on laundromats it is much more of a chore. If you are disabled or do not have transportation it is an exhausting ordeal.
I called the woman who wrote this letter seeking relief from her weekly laundry ordeal. This woman answered the phone sounding very groggy. In a tired voice she said, “I had to take my seizure medications because I had a bad seizure yesterday. I had not slept well the night before and that always seems to be a trigger for me.”
The woman went on to tell me how she had fallen and her daughter had come to her aid, rolling her on her side and making sure she was safe. She shared with me the struggle she has been having for the past five years as she has learned to manage her disorder.
She does not have them often but when she does, they are always debilitating and worrisome. It was very trying, and the woman admitted she struggles to stay upbeat with so much to worry about. I hoped we could remove at least some of the financial worry from her life. Any stress reduction would be to her benefit.
We talked for a long time, and I learned a lot about what she goes through every day as she not only tries to keep herself healthy, and care for her grandson and daughter, but also her struggle living in poverty.
In the budget we went over together, every penny in their very limited income was spoken for. There were no extras for Uber rides to the laundromat or additional food or anything that was not in their budget.
After hearing again the weekly ordeal these two women had to go through just to have clean laundry, I knew we would have to provide a washing machine and dryer for them. Just picturing the two disabled women hauling their two heavy baskets in an unhappy neighbor’s car each week, and the added expense of doing laundry at the laundromat, was all the vision I needed.
After a thorough review of her budget and asking about other bills she had not brought to my attention, I found two other areas we could provide assistance in addition to the washing machine and dryer. The grandson did not have his own bed since moving in nearly a year prior.
At six years old, or any age, children should not be sleeping on a mat on the floor. The mother and daughter were sharing an old double bed that we replaced with a queen size bed. Since sleep is essential to people with seizure disorders, a new bed would be essential to this woman’s health. We also provided gift cards for clothing, school supplies, toiletries, food, laundry detergent and other household necessities. These were all things they had not been able to afford for far too long.
When I went over the list of assistance we would be providing, along with a washing machine and dryer, the woman began to cry. She wept as she said, “I never even expected you would be able to get us a washer and dryer, much less all this additional help. I am so overwhelmed. Thank you, thank you from all of us. This will make such a change in our lives.” I told her about all of “You” and how your support made this change possible. She again cried tears of gratitude for the goodness we have shared that takes lives from a constant struggle to one of relief and happiness.
We have nearly matched the Duane DeYoung $25,000 Matching Grant. Every dollar donated will be matched, doubling your donation for removing the pains of poverty for our fellow creations. Soon we will be able to share all the ways this matching grant has been used to provide poverty relief. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your compassion for those who are suffering in our communities.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
