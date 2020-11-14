Time is Now: Mother of three reunites children with their grandmother

I inquired about the woman’s mother, the grandmother who had cared for the children while she had been so sick with COVID. The woman told me how her mother lived alone up north since her father had died five years ago. She knew her mother was struggling on her own, but neither one of them had the means to move her closer.

The woman said: “My mother has always been very independent, but over the past year, she has been struggling to get by. I think she would move in with me if she had a way.”

I asked the woman if that is something she would want, and she said she wanted that very much. The woman said: “She could help with the children and the cooking. She also would be great company for all of us, and we could help her, too.”

We talked about her duplex, and she said she could move to the basement and let her mother take her bedroom. The woman said, “I sleep different hours because of my job anyway, so she could take the nicer room and not have to take the stairs.”

With this information, I was able to tell the woman we would help her mother make the move.

This news brought the most tears, as the woman said: “This will help all of us so much. The Time Is Now to Help will truly change all of our lives for the better.”