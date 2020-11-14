Time is Now: Mother of three reunites children with their grandmother

Editor note: Last week this column ran on a family experiencing hardship due to COVID. This week’s column provides more information about the family.
Dear W.C.,
Life has been very difficult over the past few months. I was terribly ill with COVID over the summer and was off work for almost seven weeks. I had just started a new job as a senior caregiver right before becoming ill. My children were staying with my mom during that time, so they did not catch it. I did not qualify for sick pay yet, so it was tough.
Once I was finally well, I found another job, but not long after that, my children came down with the virus. Again we were all in quarantine for two weeks, and that was right after I started my new job. My children are finally well, but we have fallen so far behind in our bills that I fear we will never catch up.
I try my best to hide our situation from my kids, but I am so worried about what will happen to us over the coming weeks.
Dear Readers,
After reading the letter and reviewing her situation, I called the woman who wrote this letter, to speak to her about her current state of affairs. Things sometimes change, even in the short amount of time from writing a letter to the time I make a phone call. My hope was they had not gotten worse.
After calling several times, I finally reached the woman. She apologized but explained she had been at work each time I called. She had taken on a few extra shifts to try and get caught up. The woman sounded tired as she said she had just finished three days of 12-hour shifts. She said the place where she worked was short staffed right now due to so many certified nurse assistants being off due to COVID. We talked about her job and then about her children.
The woman told me she had three children — a 9-year-old son, 11-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old daughter. With her working so many hours, she had been relying on her 15-year-old daughter to watch the younger children when she worked. I asked about her mother, and she told me her mother lived several hours north.
When she had been so sick with COVID over the summer, her children had been visiting their grandmother for what was supposed to be just a short trip. It had turned into her children staying with their grandmother for six weeks, until the mother was well enough to care for them again. The woman told me how her mother lives on her SSI, so she had sent her child support to her mother so she could afford to feed them. She also helped with her mother’s extremely high water bill due to the amount of dishes, laundry and showers the children took.
The mother said: “My mother was in shock over her utility bills. She had no idea children were so expensive.”
We both laughed over this very true statement.
The woman told me about each of her children and their different school requirements. Her older daughter had chosen to do virtual learning this year, as the mother shared she had been going through some difficult times with some of the other girls in her classes. She was in tears telling me about the bullying her daughter had undergone over her inability to buy the newest styles of clothing and her refusal to join in some of the dangerous activities other teens her age were engaging in. The proud mother told me how pleased she was that her daughter had chosen to not join in these activities and instead had chosen to help her mother by watching over her younger siblings before school and when they came home from school, allowing the mother to work longer hours when needed.
We discussed her experience with COVID and how she had been to the emergency room several times with breathing difficulties. It had taken her almost six weeks to feel well enough to care for her children and return to work. She said: “This is not something people should be taking so lightly. It is much worse than the flu.”
The mother told me how her children had come down with the virus right at the beginning of the school year and how she had also had to quarantine again. The mother was relieved her children did not suffer as much as she had, but it still had been a tough few weeks. She told me how each child had been affected differently and how one had been hardly sick at all, yet had still tested positive.
I looked over the woman’s budget she had included with her letter. She had also enclosed copies of her overdue utility bills and car payments. This was all helpful, as our assistance is paid directly to the utility companies, landlords and car loans, so including the account numbers and correct names on checks is important.
We went through the budget line by line. They lived as frugally as possible, but she would never be able to catch up on the bills she had fallen behind in when she had been so sick. Her car loan company had already sent notifications that her car could be repossessed. This brought much fear and stress to the woman, as she knew her ability to work was dependent on her having a reliable source of transportation. I assured the woman we would make sure she did not lose her transportation. I told her we would pay the two overdue car payments and pay another to keep her from falling behind again in the coming months.
The woman was in shock when I told her about this assistance. Then I asked her about the condition of her car and if it was due for any service. She hesitantly admitted she had noticed a problem with her brakes and a noise her car was making. I told the woman we would provide this maintenance to make sure she could continue to get to her much-needed job over the coming months.
We talked about her rental, and after reviewing her budget and rent amount, I found her rent to be reasonable. This would be the best option for her family right now, as there is a shortage of reasonable rentals available at this time. She agreed that they were happy where they were, as it was a duplex and they had their own private entrance. I told the woman we would be paying her overdue rent and providing an additional month’s rent to again provide a buffer in the coming months. Again the mother broke down in grateful tears, as one by one we removed her stresses of poverty.
Paying her high utility bill was another stress removed from her list, bringing even more tears. The woman admitted that all the overdue bills had been causing her much distress over the past months, as she felt like she would never get on her feet again. We, together, would make sure she was not only caught up, but also have a slight buffer in case there was a quarantine or stay-at-home order over the winter.
I asked about their food insecurity, and she shared they had been eating quite frugally. As I felt they needed more in their diets than peanut butter, macaroni and cheese and canned vegetables, I promised to have a volunteer drop off grocery gift cards along with the assistance checks. These cards would help the mother provide fresh vegetables, fruits and other fresh foods that were presently considered luxury items.
Toiletries and household necessities were also on the list of luxury items they had not been able to afford for several months. Winter clothing was a necessity for her son especially, since there was no hand-me-downs with two older sisters. The older daughter also would be able to pick out a few items of clothing and new shoes, so she no longer would feel like she had to hide from her classmates to escape their bullying and comments. The mother hoped her daughter would choose to go to school a few days a week with that option, as she worried about her daughter being home alone with her siblings all the time.
I inquired about the woman’s mother, the grandmother who had cared for the children while she had been so sick with COVID. The woman told me how her mother lived alone up north since her father had died five years ago. She knew her mother was struggling on her own, but neither one of them had the means to move her closer.
The woman said: “My mother has always been very independent, but over the past year, she has been struggling to get by. I think she would move in with me if she had a way.”
I asked the woman if that is something she would want, and she said she wanted that very much. The woman said: “She could help with the children and the cooking. She also would be great company for all of us, and we could help her, too.”
We talked about her duplex, and she said she could move to the basement and let her mother take her bedroom. The woman said, “I sleep different hours because of my job anyway, so she could take the nicer room and not have to take the stairs.”
With this information, I was able to tell the woman we would help her mother make the move.
This news brought the most tears, as the woman said: “This will help all of us so much. The Time Is Now to Help will truly change all of our lives for the better.”
I told her how our assistance would be provided and what to expect. The woman then placed a group phone call with her mother, and I listened as the two women both cried together over the phone when she told her the good news. The grandmother was incredulous and didn’t seem to think this was for real. When she was finally convinced that we were for real and she could move in with her daughter and grandchildren, she was speechless. When she could finally speak, she said through her tears: “This is like a dream. I have been praying for this.”
They both burst into tears again, and I found myself, as I often do, getting emotional over our charity providing love and relief in the care that we provide to our fellow creations.
Over the next few weeks, the women would work out the details together, and the woman and her children would drive up north to help the grandmother pack her belongings and move in with her daughter and grandchildren.
A few weeks later, after everyone was settled in and all the overdue bills had been paid, I called the woman to see how things were going. This time the woman laughed easily, and gone was the fatigued sound in her voice.
She said: “I don’t know how we got by before without my mom. She is so much happier, and the kids love having grandma here. My daughter is going to school a few days a week now and seems more outgoing. The clothes we were able to get with the gift cards have given her confidence she never had before. Now, we also have healthy food every day and even toiletries, which were always a struggle. We will be able to get through everything together, thanks to you getting us caught up and even moving my mom here. Things are better all-around, thanks to your advice and The Time is Now to Help.”
We are blessed to be able to provide this assistance and so much more, thanks to your donations. We continue to work hard helping many people who are turning to us for a helping hand. Hundreds have been provided poverty relief over the past year, as many have suffered due to this virus and poverty in our communities. Thank you and God bless you for your support.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
