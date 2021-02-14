Time is now: Mrs. Barnabas $5K Matching Grant = $10K in Assistance

Mrs. Barnabas contacted us just three weeks ago to announce her wish to provide her own matching grant. Mr. and Mrs. Barnabas have both been supporters of our charity for many years, but this time Mrs. Barnabas wanted it to come directly from her heart to the people suffering in poverty.
Mrs. Barnabas understands the great need in our communities right now as we all are affected by the pandemic. Everyone who has been helped thanks to the Mrs. Barnabas $5,000 Matching Grant have been blessed by her generous and caring heart, matched by your generous and caring hearts. Thanks to “You” and Mrs. Barnabas we are able to share the following breakdown showing where every penny of the $10,000 was spent.
THIS IS HOW
ALL OF US HELPED:RENT/SHELTER = $3,570.00Thanks to all of “You” and the Mrs. Barnabas donors a working poor family was provided with much needed rent. This hard-working father, mother and their two children were struggling to make ends meet after the father’s employer was affected by the pandemic and his hours were reduced.
The mother was working but the cost for day care for two young children almost took her whole weekly pay. With a reduced income they could not pay their rent for the past two months as food and transportation needs were addressed first each month. With a helping hand, thanks to Mrs. Barnabas and all of “You”, this family will now be living without the fear of future eviction.
We also helped a young man who is raising his teenage brother and cousin after their parents died last year. Rent was provided to ensure these young men could afford food and other daily necessities as they struggle to get by each month.
Rent was also provided to a couple who are going through a difficult pregnancy. Due to the woman being a cancer survivor they never thought they could have children so when they received the unexpected news, they were overjoyed.
Unfortunately, this pregnancy has put her at high risk for complications both in the pregnancy and due to Covid so her doctors told them she should give up her job. The financial strain of this decision has been weighing heavily on both the husband and wife as she now enters her ninth month of pregnancy. They were unable to pay last months rent and are already worried about this month.
Thanks to Mrs. Barnabas and all of “You” this expectant mother and father have had the weight of worry lifted off their shoulders so they can focus on the expected miracle this month. The gift of shelter assistance was a blessing for nine people this month thanks to “You” and the Mrs. Barnabas $5,000 Matching Grant.
UTILITIES = $1,800.00A nearly senior woman was provided assistance with her utilities. This woman had lost her husband years ago and never had any children. After years of working and then two failed spine surgeries she is now in a wheelchair and unable to work.
An unusually high utility bill caused her to be unable to pay her utility bill in full for the past two months. She became more and more distressed as she fell further and further behind. We also provided utility assistance to a family with two adult disabled children and a teenager. After many years of renting their present home their landlord has sold their rental.
They need to find a new rental that is wheelchair accessible and pay off their overdue utility bills so they can obtain utilities at their new location. With our help paying off their utility balance they will be able to pay off other bills that have been straining their budget.
Even though there is a moratorium on utility disconnection you are still responsible for the balance on your utility account even when you move. Thanks to the Mrs. Barnabas $5,000 Matching Grant and your matching donations we were able to pay off these utility bills and remove the distress for these fellow creations.
FOOD = $1,120.71
Food was graciously provided with gift cards for three families and two senior citizens. Two of the families were struggling to provide enough food for their children due to job loss and one was suffering food insecurity due to illness which caused them to miss work.
The two senior citizens are friends who share an apartment and had been struggling to get by while making exorbitant payments on a payday loan. They had taken out the loan to pay for a car repair but had not read the fine print showing the interest payments that would take a large portion of their income to try and repay.
This resulted in food insecurity and many other hardships over the past month. Gift cards for grocery stores were provided to all these fellow creations to alleviate the suffering of hunger they were experiencing. God Bless all of “You” and Mrs. Barnabas for bringing the blessing of food to sixteen fellow creations in our communities.
TRANSPORTATION = $1,598.79Four families were provided with transportation assistance. Two car payments were made for a working poor family that needs their car for both parents’ transportation to work. Gas gift cards were also provided to ensure they had the funds for their daily commute.
We also provided gas gift cards to a single mother who is caring for her daughter as she undergoes chemotherapy for brain cancer. Reliable transportation is extremely important for their long drive to medical care during these dangerous winter months. Thank you to Mrs. Barnabas and all of “You” for providing this much needed transportation assistance.
PAYDAY LOAN = $909.50 A senior woman had fallen into the trap of a payday loan when she could not afford to get her car repaired. This senior woman still works so she was desperate when an expensive car repair was needed. Desperation can cause people to make poor financial decisions, ones they would never make if the decision was not made while under distress.
The woman told me how at the time the payday loan had seemed like an answer to her prayers, but then soon it had become a nightmare as the loan came due and the interest rate kept climbing to an unheard of rate, over 400% variable rate, that made it impossible for her to ever pay off.
The weekly payments kept increasing, were automatically withdrawn from her bank account and would have gone on indefinitely. With this one expense gone from her budget this woman can now afford her monthly expenses without running the risk of future eviction and hunger.
BEDS = $1,001.00The two brothers who we discussed earlier were both provided with new beds along with a cousin who has moved in with them. These young men had never had the blessing of new mattresses in their entire lives and were still sleeping on their small childhood mattresses.
The younger brother told me how not only his feet but his whole lower leg hung off the child sized mattress. They also sagged under the weight of a nearly grown man as they were meant for a 4-year-old not a teenager.
Now these young men are blessed to have new beds they can sleep comfortably on. They tell me it is the first time they have slept comfortably in years. Thank you to Mrs. Barnabas and all of “You” for the gift of new beds.
GRAND TOTAL: $10,000</&h5>
Thanks to Mrs. Barnabas and all of “You” we were able to provide this poverty relief for 25 of our neighbors in need. The compassion Mrs. Barnabas expressed she wanted to share was felt by every one of these fellow creations who has been struggling and wondering if anyone really cares. Thanks to the Mrs. Barnabas $5,000 Matching Grant we were able to show these people that “We” care.
To continue our mission of caring for the poverty stricken we are pleased to announce the Family Foundation has provided a new matching grant opportunity to begin immediately.
The 2021 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant will bring even more poverty relief during the upcoming difficult winter months. Many lives will be brightened as their pain and suffering of poverty is removed by the assistance this matching grant will provide.
Please consider a donation at this time as it will be matched dollar for dollar by the 2021 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant, doubling your donation. 100% of your donation and the Family Foundation matching funds will be used to provide much needed poverty relief in our communities.
We are grateful for your support that allows us to share the blessing of food, shelter, transportation, heat, lights, clothing, toiletries, new beds, and so much more with those who are suffering the pains of poverty in our communities. The smiles, tears of joy and words of thanksgiving are all thanks to “You”, Mrs. Barnabas and now the Family Foundation with their new matching grant opportunity. Thank you and God Bless You.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
