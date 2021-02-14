Time is now: Mrs. Barnabas $5K Matching Grant = $10K in Assistance

An unusually high utility bill caused her to be unable to pay her utility bill in full for the past two months. She became more and more distressed as she fell further and further behind. We also provided utility assistance to a family with two adult disabled children and a teenager. After many years of renting their present home their landlord has sold their rental.

They need to find a new rental that is wheelchair accessible and pay off their overdue utility bills so they can obtain utilities at their new location. With our help paying off their utility balance they will be able to pay off other bills that have been straining their budget.

Even though there is a moratorium on utility disconnection you are still responsible for the balance on your utility account even when you move. Thanks to the Mrs. Barnabas $5,000 Matching Grant and your matching donations we were able to pay off these utility bills and remove the distress for these fellow creations.

FOOD = $1,120.71

Food was graciously provided with gift cards for three families and two senior citizens. Two of the families were struggling to provide enough food for their children due to job loss and one was suffering food insecurity due to illness which caused them to miss work.