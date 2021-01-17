Time is now: 'My life has been full of ups and downs'

After talking with me the woman seemed much more confident in her ability to support herself and her son going forward. She promised to pursue these new employment opportunities as soon as we finished our call. The woman knew she needed to be able to rely on herself now that she found out what it would be like to not have the occasional help from her ex-husband.

I heard some talking in the background and the mother asked me to hold on. I listened as she patiently spoke to who I assumed was her disabled son. After a few moments she came back on the phone apologizing for the interruption.

I told her no apology was necessary as his care should always come first. She said, “Wow. No one ever tells me that. Everyone thinks because he has a speech disorder and hearing deficits that he is mentally disabled. He definitely is not. You just need to have patience when conversing with him.”

We spoke about the challenges her son faced as he had some medical disabilities that required regular care. These would only become more difficult as he became older. The mother then shared with me how proud she was of her son as he made an effort every day to help her in some way or to learn how to do something on his own. This brought more tears from the proud mother. I have to admit this brought close to tears myself.