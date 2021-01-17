Time is now: 'My life has been full of ups and downs'

Dear W.C.,
My life has been full of ups and downs. I had a difficult childhood so as soon as I turned 18, I went right to work so I could support myself. When I was 28 I got married and had my son. He was born premature and has multiple disabilities. He is now 21 and will never be able to live on his own.
He is capable of being home on his own, so I was able to work until I lost my job due to Covid last spring. I was on unemployment for a while, but I knew I needed to work. I got a job working from home but it is not enough to live on.
My ex-husband and I have a good relationship and share responsibilities for our son but he was hospitalized due to Covid and has been unable to work or help out for the past six weeks.
He is just getting back on his feet and has his own bills to pay. I did not realize how much he had been helping until he could no longer contribute to our son’s expenses. I have been looking for another job that will pay more but they are few and far between.
Since I lost my job last spring we have been in a continual downward spiral. I have cut back in every expense we can but there have been times I could not afford food or pay our rent. My ex-husband has always been able to step in when those times happened but until he is well and back at work it will be a struggle.
There are personal care items and toiletries my son needs that are very helpful in his care that I cannot afford right now. I did not even have enough gas in my car last week to go to the food pantry. My paycheck and my son’s small amount he receives for his disability was used to pay part of our rent last month.
I would be so grateful if you could help us pay our rent this month and the remainder of last months rent we still owe. Between worrying about our finances and worrying about my ex-husband and our own health, the stress has been overwhelming.
Many feel overwhelmed by stress right now. Between worrying about our own and our loved one’s health and world events it sometimes feels like too much. How would it feel to add in the stress of hunger and possible homelessness? How would it feel to not be able to provide personal hygiene and toiletries to your disabled child?
For many years we have been providing food and toiletry items to the poverty stricken. Since I remember well when I was a child the pains of hunger, I can sympathize with those in need. I have seen many times where not being able to remove those pains for your child, no matter their age or ability, causes overwhelming stress. I was hopeful we could provide the assistance that would help this mother and her adult child with disabilities get back on their feet.
Not only did I receive a request from this mother I also received a correspondence from one of her neighbors who I coincidentally knew. I reached out to the neighbor and they confirmed the son’s disability and they also told me they were wonderful people.
I called the mother and after our introductions we began the process of learning where our assistance would be most effective. I wanted to address their food insecurity first, so I began with questioning their present state of hunger.
I had a volunteer on standby and ready to deliver groceries if needed. After just a few questions I knew they needed our help. Since writing her email things had not improved. I asked her a few questions about her food choices and confirmed her address, I gave the volunteer the go-ahead to begin their order.
While we continued our phone conversation, I knew food would soon be delivered to the woman’s door. I also added to her list of assistance to provide grocery gift cards so she could do her own shopping in the next few days.
The woman told me some more details about her past, including her job history and the relationship with her ex-husband. He was one of the good fathers who enjoyed spending time with his son and shared in care and financial responsibilities.
This would allow the woman to go back to work full-time once the father was completely well again. The woman shared how her ex-husband had fallen extremely ill and was in the hospital for such a long time.
She cried when she told me how her son had been devastated that he was not able to visit his father and had fallen into a depression. The mother said, “I tried to explain to him about the coronavirus, but it was too hard for him to grasp. Really, I think it is hard for all of us to grasp.” She had a point there as many times I am still shocked by recent events and the people I know who are affected.
We talked about the financial help her ex-husband had provided that had helped her get through their recent tough times. I asked about other assistance she had applied for and she shared with me her correspondences with these organizations.
She received very little other assistance as she had been earning a good salary until Covid struck. She was reeling from the events that led to the dismantling of her life due to a virus. We would do our best to help her put that life back together.
Together we went over her budget line by line. As she had stated she had pared down her expenses to the bare minimum. Her rent was reasonable but she was $150 overdue from the previous month and the current rent was now due. Her utilities were also a few weeks overdue.
These payments we would be able to provide along with an extra month to help her get back on her feet. We also would provide gas gift cards as these would help when she hopefully found a new job. That would be our next part of the conversation.
We discussed her present job doing customer service from home. With her skills she should have been earning much more. We discussed some other opportunities she had recently found, and I gave her some suggestions for ways to improve her chances of being hired. We read through her resume together and I gave her some suggestions for that as well.
After talking with me the woman seemed much more confident in her ability to support herself and her son going forward. She promised to pursue these new employment opportunities as soon as we finished our call. The woman knew she needed to be able to rely on herself now that she found out what it would be like to not have the occasional help from her ex-husband.
I heard some talking in the background and the mother asked me to hold on. I listened as she patiently spoke to who I assumed was her disabled son. After a few moments she came back on the phone apologizing for the interruption.
I told her no apology was necessary as his care should always come first. She said, “Wow. No one ever tells me that. Everyone thinks because he has a speech disorder and hearing deficits that he is mentally disabled. He definitely is not. You just need to have patience when conversing with him.”
We spoke about the challenges her son faced as he had some medical disabilities that required regular care. These would only become more difficult as he became older. The mother then shared with me how proud she was of her son as he made an effort every day to help her in some way or to learn how to do something on his own. This brought more tears from the proud mother. I have to admit this brought close to tears myself.
By this time, we had been talking for over an hour and a half, the volunteer was texting me about their food delivery. They had left the groceries outside the door of the woman’s duplex. While we continued our conversation I instructed the woman to go to the door and see what was outside. I waited as she did this and then heard a gasp come from the woman.
She said, “I had no idea you were having everything I mentioned that we needed delivered.” We laughed for a moment about that and I told the woman to wave to the volunteer that was standing by their car in the parking lot.
I told the woman that the volunteer would be coming by me next to pickup her rent checks, a utility payment and gift cards for groceries, toiletries and gas. The volunteer would be dropping these off later in the day again outside her door. The woman again began to cry. She kept repeating, “Thank you. Thank you.” I told the woman we would talk again soon but I again reminded her of her promise to call on that job as soon as she brought in the groceries and fed herself and her son. She assured me she would.
The next day I called to see how the woman’s phone call with her potential employer went. She said, “Much better than I had thought. After our first good meal in days and your suggestions, I got the job. They want me to start in two weeks.”
Since her job would mean a substantial increase in income but require driving between several locations I told the woman I would like to get her car in for service. She admitted it had been a very long time since that had been done and again thanked us profusely.
The mother also thanked me for encouraging her to apply for this job as she had not felt confident enough to do it on her own. This time when we ended our call, I was hopeful for their future. Thanks to your support we were able to bring the help this mother and son needed to get them through a stressful time.
This past year has been a challenge for most of us but much more so for the poverty stricken. We were able to provide poverty relief to nearly 700 people in 2020. These people would have gone hungry and homeless without all of us working together to alleviate the pains of poverty.
We thank you for your support that allowed us to do these good works in 2020. As many people in our country wait for overdue assistance we are grateful to be able to continue to provide lifesaving assistance to as many of our fellow creations as possible.
Hunger and homelessness will be an ongoing problem through the winter months ahead. With your help we will be there to provide a helping hand to hundreds of people in the new year. Every penny of your donation will be used to provide desperately needed poverty relief. We will continue to pray for a return to our normal lives, jobs and family togetherness in 2021.
Thank “You” and God Bless “You”!
