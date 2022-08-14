Time is now: Rising costs keep widow from making ends meet

Dear W.C.,

All my life I have worked hard. We never had a lot, but we always had enough to get by. Now that I am older and no longer able to work, it is hard to keep up with the rising prices. My husband passed away last year after a long illness, and I used everything we had saved to pay for his funeral and medical bills. On top of that my landlord raised my rent, gas prices went sky high and food prices, too. I am falling further and further behind each month. I have cut back as much as possible short of starving myself or doing without my medications. I hardly use my air-conditioning and save my car for doctor’s visits and grocery shopping. My daughter will be moving in with me in two months when her lease is up. We came up with this solution together so we can share expenses. I am worried that by that time I may be evicted or go hungry just to keep my home. I hope we can talk soon before it’s too late.

Dear Readers,

It makes my job easier when there is a solution on the horizon. Too often lately we are trying to find suitable shelter for people when they have already been evicted. I was confident that with our assistance this person would be able to sustain for the next two months, until their daughter moved in.

I called the letter writer and discovered they were a senior woman in her late 70s. I learned she was very active now since her husband passed. She began walking as a way to regain her energy and health. His long debilitating illness had taken a great toll on not only their finances but her health as well.

We talked about the life she had shared with her husband and one daughter over the years. She commented, “It all went by so fast.” As she had stated in her letter, she had worked for many years until her husband became ill and needed her help around the clock. They had managed to always pay their bills and eat frugally until the last few months of his life. Now she was definitely struggling to keep up.

I asked about her daughter and learned she had recently gone through a painful divorce after many years of marriage. She had a job and would be able to pay her half of the expenses. She too was having a difficult time financially so her moving in would be the perfect solution for both women.

The woman shared she had visited the food pantry once, but the drive was so far she worried about the gas and the reliability of her car.

She had also explained to her landlord how she was not able to pay the rent increase, but he told her he needed to do this to cover his own rising costs of ownership. We went over her existing budget, and she told me what she had paid in funeral and medical bills. We talked about her income and other expenses. I learned her car was in need of some maintenance, so that was added to her list of assistance.

When we were done with our long conversation, I told the woman a volunteer would be stopping by soon. She was surprised about how quickly this would happen, having expected our assistance to take days if not weeks to arrive. I explained how we were especially concerned about people losing their rentals at this time as there is a such a shortage of affordable housing. I told the woman that the volunteer would be bringing three months of rent payments, a payment to her utility company, gas and grocery gift cards. Before I could even tell her about the car repair we would be providing, she began to cry. She said, “I have been struggling for so long. It has been so hard ...” She could not seem to finish her sentence as she struggled for words.

When she was finally able to talk again she asked about The Time is Now to Help and how we can help so many people each year. I told her about all of “You” and how you make all of our assistance possible. We both shared our gratitude for not only her poverty relief assistance, but the many people who find their lives changed by your generosity.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

