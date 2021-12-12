Time is now: Saving a mother from homelessness

Dear W.C.,

I never expected to be writing a letter like this. I recently became homeless after my landlord told me they needed my apartment for his parents, and I was evicted.

I couldn’t really blame him because I was a month behind in my rent for the past few months. I could not believe that it would be so difficult to find another rental and how expensive they are. I never expected to be living out of my car or on friends’ couches. I have a dog who is my best friend. I have one adult child who lives out of state and she is barely getting by so I cannot ask her for help. I have worked full-time my whole life and raised my daughter on my own.

Ever since I caught COVID last year I have been struggling financially. I was in the hospital for over a month and missed a lot of work. I fell behind not only in my rent but in all my expenses. This year has been a real challenge for me so I am hoping and praying you will be able to help.

Dear Readers,

Homelessness seems to be at the highest level I have seen in some time. This past week we received an extraordinary number of requests for rental assistance or emergency shelter. We looked into each situation and helped where we could. For some there are just no options other than emergency shelter at a motel until a suitable or affordable rental becomes available.

I called the woman to talk about her present situation. When she answered I could hear voices in the background, so she asked me to hold a moment. When she came back on the line it was quiet. I asked if I had reached her at an inconvenient time and her answer was, “For you no time would be inconvenient.”

She went on to explain that she was staying the night at a friend’s house, but they were already overcrowded with children and other family members. The woman said she was out in the car with her dog so she could have some privacy for our call.

The woman told me the details of her life for the past four weeks as she went every night to a different location or slept in her car. It had become increasingly difficult to do that with high gas prices and colder nights. I asked about her plans for the future and the woman said, “None of my plans for the future included being homeless.” With that the woman began to cry, saying, “I’m so ashamed.”

The first step in our assistance would be to find safe, warm shelter for today and the immediate future. While we spoke, I texted one of several motel owners I work with on a regular basis and found they had a vacancy. They also would accept her dog if she was a responsible pet owner who picked up after their pet and made sure they did not disrupt her other guests. I asked the woman about her dog and she shared that she had not received one complaint at her previous rental as she was a very responsible pet owner. With that assurance the woman would have a room for the next week while we worked on finding a long-term solution.

With further conversation I discovered how much she missed her daughter and longed to live closer to her. She had also just begun a new job working remotely and without having regular access to internet she was struggling to keep that job. If she could keep this new job she would have enough income to support herself if she lived within her budget that we would put together. The motel would allow her to work remotely while she stayed there. I mentioned to the woman that now may be the time to consider moving by her daughter, since she now was working remotely.

The woman said, “I have been thinking about this and just last night my daughter asked me if I could move in and help with the rent. She said her landlord had raised her rent but he would allow me to move in and my dog too.” After a thorough review of her budget, I could see how this would be the best situation for this woman and her dog. In fact, they could not ask for a better outcome.

Once the woman was settled into her motel room, we continued our conversation. I had put together a plan to get the woman moved as soon as possible. She would first have a much-needed car repair done on her car and new tires to facilitate a safe trip across the country. Gift cards for food and gas were provided. She was very relieved and grateful to no longer be looking for a couch to sleep on or sleeping in a cold car.

In less than a week she was on her way to her daughter. This mother and daughter would both be relieved of the stress of homelessness. They would both feel much safer knowing they were no longer alone. The last time we spoke both women shared tears of relief and happiness that The Time is Now to Help saved the mother from homelessness and allowed them to be together again.

Thanks to the new Give a Hand Up 2021 $50,000 Matching Grant we will continue our good works together. Every dollar you donate will be matched by this new matching grant, doubling your donation, and every penny will be used for poverty relief in our communities. We are so thankful for all of “You” and the blessings you allow us to share with those in desperate need. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your caring and sharing.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

