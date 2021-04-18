Time is now: Some landlords cannot continue to afford tenants who cannot pay, help is needed

Dear W.C.,
I have a rental property that I need to sell due to a change in my financial situation over the past year. I am no longer able to keep up with the mortgage payments and my tenant has not been able to pay her rent. I let my tenant stay in the home until I sell it, but I worry about where she will go once it is sold. With the housing market the way it is I know the home will sell fast, even though it needs some work.
My tenant is in her early 60s and she had a heart attack six months ago. Before this happened, she was a great tenant, always paying her rent on time. I sympathize for her for what she is going through, but she will need to find a new place to rent very soon. Does she sound like someone your charity could help? I am hopeful that you will be able to help this woman as I know from the past four years of being her landlord that she seems to be an exceptionally good person.
Dear Readers,
It is highly unusual to receive a request for help from a landlord for one of their tenants. I called the landlord first to find out more details about both their situations. I was hopeful we could resolve the woman’s possible lack of shelter as rentals are indeed very hard to find.
The landlord and I had never worked together before, so we made our introductions. The landlord had heard about our charity from a friend of his who also had a rental and our charity had paid one of their tenant’s rents after they had suffered a terrible accident. The landlord told me how he could hardly believe when his friend had told him that we had paid three months rent, until their tenant was well enough to go back to work.
He then said, “But I am not asking for you to pay my tenants rent. I just want to help her find a place to go before I sell this home.” We spoke briefly about his own change in financial situation this past year and he assured me he would be fine once he sold this woman’s rental home. The man said, “You do not need to help me. I will be fine. There are so many other people that need help much more than I do, including my tenant.”
I was impressed with the landlord’s honesty and listened as he told me as much as he could about his tenants’ situation. The woman did not have any family that he knew of, her husband had passed away many years ago. The woman had told him that her only daughter had died from cancer at a young age.
The landlord said, “From what I have heard her life did not seem like an easy one. I could not add to her difficulties by harassing her for rent I knew she would go hungry to try and pay.” I commended him on his compassion for this woman as she went through yet another difficult time.
After we spoke for nearly an hour, I told the landlord I would talk to him again after I spoke to the woman renter. We ended our call and I immediately dialed the number provided by the landlord. After several rings it was answered by a hesitant, “Hello?” I told the woman who I was and why I was calling. She seemed skeptical and thought I was possibly trying to scam her.
I could understand her uncertainty, so I sent her links to our website and other media sites that showed how our charity helps those in need. She was still unsure, so I told her to call her landlord and ask him if he had referred her to us. The woman said she would, so we ended our call while she spoke to her landlord. I called back in ten minutes and this time I could hear that she had been crying. The woman said, “I can’t believe that my landlord cares enough about me to refer me to your charity. I looked at the videos you sent over and I am amazed by what your charity does.”
We spoke about how The Time is Now to Help provides assistance to so many people every year. I told her about “You”, our donors who make our charity work possible. After answering some of her questions it was time for me to ask some of mine, including finding out what kind of help she would be needing to get back on her feet.
The woman told me about her heart attack and bypass surgery that had happened almost six months ago. She had continued to suffer from severe debilitating angina so two months later she had four stents put in. Since that procedure she was finally doing much better and even had recently been given an okay from the doctor to return to work.
The woman admitted she had been overweight and had a family history of heart disease but then said, “I have lost 50 pounds over the past six months and my blood pressure is now normal again. I also walk every day and eat a healthy diet.” I congratulated her on her efforts as every day I hear the stories of our fellow creations suffering health problems due to a lifetime of poor diet and lack of exercise.
We moved on to talking about the woman’s last job and I learned she had been a home health care provider. She was not able to do the physical parts of her past job as it had included a lot of lifting and bending but she had applied for several other jobs over the past few weeks and one of them had hired her. She would begin her new desk job in two weeks. We went over her possible income from her new job and put together a budget for a future rental. It was a place to start as time was of the essence with the landlord soon putting her home on the market.
As we continued our conversation the woman seemed to become more comfortable with speaking to me. I did not want to ask any painful questions so I left that up to her, if she wanted to share that with me I would listen. The woman then said, “I had a daughter once.”
It was heartbreaking to hear the woman tell me about the passing of her daughter. She had lovingly cared for her on her own until she passed away at 17 years old. We both cried as she relived that very painful time in her life. And then she told me about the loss of her husband only a few years later from what she considered a broken heart. We talked about her terrible loss and she stated, “It is a loss you never fully recover from.”
As the woman was so upset after talking about her daughter and husband I felt it would be a good time to change the subject, so I asked her about her landlord. The landlord’s kindness came up as the woman shared she had been trying to make payments to him by selling her belongings, but other expenses like her car payment and then a prescription she needed always seemed to come first.
The woman was distressed as she said, “I feel like the cause of his financial problems. I know he has told me to not worry about it but he is not in the position to be carrying me financially right now.” We both knew this to be true but we both acknowledged the good and charitable heart of her caring landlord. I brought up an alternative for her to rent as I had been thinking of her predicament since her landlord had first contacted us. The woman listened as I gave her an option that could work.
There was a small one-bedroom apartment that had been brought to my attention as the landlord knew I would have someone looking for a small reasonable rental. It needed a new stove and refrigerator before it could be rented but the landlord said if we provided them, he would waive the security deposit and first two month’s rent.
The woman was very excited to see the rental and once she did she was ready to move. The small space was perfect for her as the house she had been renting had been too much work over the past six months along with the high utility bills. This small apartment was just what she needed for her new budget.
She was pleasantly surprised to find it also was on the first floor and had laundry facilities on her floor, eliminating the stairs she had been climbing to do laundry in the basement. The woman could hardly wait for the apartment to be ready.
It took two weeks to move the woman from the home that her landlord reported was already sold, sight unseen to another landlord he knew. The woman cleaned out all her belongings, paring down to just what she would need in her new apartment. In addition to the appliances, we provided a much needed new bed and a payment towards her utilities. We also provided gift cards for food and new bedding.
The woman who had spent years alone, her only interactions with others being the clients she had cared for until she had become too sick to work, now had a group of friends at her new apartment building. She was no longer lonely as since her new neighbors had all gotten their vaccines they were now walking together and encouraging each other in their healthy diets and lifestyles. It was a vast change in her life after years of loneliness and sadness to finally have several good friends. She could never have found these friends while living alone in her rental home.
The landlord called me after we provided this assistance and thanked us for our help with his tenant. He was grateful our assistance had changed not only the woman’s life but his as well. He shared how our help had saved him too as he would have lost everything if he had stayed on the path he had been on financially.
We thank you for your continued support that makes our assistance possible. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
