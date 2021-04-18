Time is now: Some landlords cannot continue to afford tenants who cannot pay, help is needed

Dear W.C.,

I have a rental property that I need to sell due to a change in my financial situation over the past year. I am no longer able to keep up with the mortgage payments and my tenant has not been able to pay her rent. I let my tenant stay in the home until I sell it, but I worry about where she will go once it is sold. With the housing market the way it is I know the home will sell fast, even though it needs some work.

My tenant is in her early 60s and she had a heart attack six months ago. Before this happened, she was a great tenant, always paying her rent on time. I sympathize for her for what she is going through, but she will need to find a new place to rent very soon. Does she sound like someone your charity could help? I am hopeful that you will be able to help this woman as I know from the past four years of being her landlord that she seems to be an exceptionally good person.

Dear Readers,

It is highly unusual to receive a request for help from a landlord for one of their tenants. I called the landlord first to find out more details about both their situations. I was hopeful we could resolve the woman’s possible lack of shelter as rentals are indeed very hard to find.