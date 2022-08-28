Time is Now: Struggling family receives a new wheelchair & more

Dear W.C.,

I am praying you can help my niece. She was in a terrible car accident 10 years ago that left her a paraplegic. She has lived with my sister and her teenage son for the past five years as it was too difficult for her to continue to live on her own any longer. She is in desperate need of a power wheelchair, but she is not eligible for over a year. Her present power wheelchair is falling apart and no longer holds a charge for longer trips such as the doctor or grocery store. She also complains about pain from the lack of support in the seat because she has lost a lot of weight over the past year. I know my sister and her family are struggling to pay for food and other necessities since prices have gone up so much. I am very worried about them as they have nowhere else to turn for help. I would help them myself if I could, but I am barely able to support myself and my daughter right now.

Dear Readers,

Recently we have had an increase in requests for wheelchairs. They are an expense that many people cannot afford on their fixed incomes. For those who need government assistance, having to wait to replace an older wheelchair when you are in pain and disabled is not sharing compassion with our handicapped fellow creations.

After calling the caring woman who wrote this letter requesting our assistance for her niece, I learned there were more areas they would need help in to keep them from suffering due to poverty. We talked for a long time about her sister’s family and their additional needs beyond just the power wheelchair. I made the decision to visit this family to see their situation for myself.

When I arrived at the sister’s home, I noted the older modifications made to allow wheelchair access for the niece. The wheelchair ramps could use some safety updates and repairs. I began to make a list of what would be needed as I knew this time our assistance would go beyond just a power wheelchair.

I looked around the home and noted some other minor repairs that would make the home safer for all its occupants. While I walked around the home a woman came outside to see who was in her yard. I introduced myself and she immediately went from defensive to thankful that The Time is Now to Help was there to assess their situation. We talked outside for some time as I learned she was the mother of the woman who needed the power wheelchair. She told me about the life changing events that had caused her daughter’s disability, how she had moved in to be cared for when she was released from her long stay in the hospital and rehabilitation center, how she had taken in her grandson when he was only 3 years old and how she had been caring for everyone since the accident.

Not only her daughter’s life had been changed by the accident, but also her own. She had been unable to continue to work as she took over care for her daughter and grandchild. They had managed to just get by for years, until the recent increase in the cost of living and her daughters weight loss that caused her older wheelchair to no longer fit her body properly, causing pressure sores. Pressure sores can be extremely dangerous for anyone but especially for the disabled who cannot stand or change positions easily.

The woman invited me inside the home and there I met her daughter and grandson. I was not prepared for how thin the daughter was. I learned she had been suffering from digestive difficulties that required a special diet they could no longer afford due to the inflation that was raising the cost of all their expenses. I added to their list gift cards for food and other daily necessities. I spent some time visiting with the daughter and we talked about her wheelchair. I told her we would need to get the company we work with that provides our wheelchairs on the phone to determine the right chair. When we ended the call the daughter and I continued our conversation. She shared with me her deep faith that was carrying her through these dramatic changes in her life. She asked to pray with me, so I set down my pen and paper and held hands with this family as they said a prayer of gratitude. They thanked God for my visit and everyone who helped bring The Time is Now to Help to their home. I was honored to be there with this loving and grateful family.

With our assistance this handicapped woman will soon be receiving her power wheelchair. There also were volunteers who repaired the wheelchair ramp and railings. Their van has had new tires installed and had some overdue maintenance completed. In addition to this help we also paid their utility bill to help their strained budget at this time. Food gift cards will help with the handicapped woman’s special dietary needs and the family’s food insecurity.

I wanted to share with all of “You” how this God loving family, struggling through financial and physical hardship, support and love one another. Thanks to all of our help we were able to remove some of their hardship and pains of poverty.

Thank “You” and God Bless all of “You” for making this family’s and all our assistance possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

