Just over 300,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States.
Each of those women have a circle of family and friends who are also affected by that diagnosis. A cancer diagnosis is devastating for the patient. It can also be difficult to know what to do and say for your friend or family member who received that news.
Here are some helpful tips for helping your loved one navigate that time.
Each person, and each diagnosis is different, so it’s important to be sure to talk to your loved one.
Do: Ask permission. Before you visit, or give advice or even ask probing questions, ask if it’s OK. And be OK if the answer is no.
Don’t: Minimize or share false platitudes. Saying things like, “At least you’re alive” or “You’ll be fine” or “Everything happens for a reason” minimizes what your friend is going through, and may make them feel less likely to share information with you.
Do: Listen. This can be challenging, especially if you’re a “fix-it” type of person. Try to avoid cheer-leading. Just listen as your friend shares her feelings.
Don’t: Give advice unless you’re asked. It may be irresistible to research your friend’s diagnosis and treatment options. That type of information can be overwhelming, so be sure to let your friend know you’ve done that research and allow them to ask for more.
Do: Support your loved one’s decisions. Even if you don’t agree with the treatment plan, even if you’re in a position to share decision-making, it is your friend or loved one’s body and, ultimately, her decision.
Don’t: Disappear. Continuing friendships and regular activities can help your friend find her new normal during treatment, and after.
Do: Support the caregiver. If you’re not the primary caregiver, you can offer to take on some tasks, like driving to appointments, cleaning, or cooking meals, to make things easier for the patient and the caregiver.
Don’t: Process your own feelings in front of your loved one. Learning of a friend’s diagnosis can be difficult to hear. Acknowledge those feelings, but cope with them before seeing your friend.
Do: Think about it from your friend’s perspective. Don’t comment on appearance changes or any side-effects of cancer or treatment. Think about what your friend would want to hear.
Don’t: Ignore uncomfortable topics and feelings. A cancer diagnosis is scary, and treatment can be an emotional roller coaster. Allow your friend to be sad and to express those feelings.
Dr. Shamsuddin Virani is an Aurora Health Care hematologist/oncologist in Burlington. He can be reached at 262-971-9200