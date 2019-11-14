Tips for serving cheese to guests this season

The snow has arrived, and the holiday decorations are being unpacked at the stores around town. So it’s time to think about the upcoming entertainment season — and by that I mean, of course, cheese.

With a few condiments in the cupboard and some good cheese in the refrigerator, you will be ready for all of those carefully planned events, as well as drop-in surprise guests.

A few jars of honey and fruity pepper jellies, canned nuts, and some dried fruit (apricots and figs are especially nice) will sit patiently in your cupboard until needed. Keep a good-sized piece of imported Parmesan and a wedge of cheddar in the fridge. They have little moisture content and, if stored properly (wrapped in cheese paper or parchment paper and placed in a plastic storage bag or glass container), will be fine for several weeks.

Here are a few ideas of what and how much to have on hand.

If you are offering cheese and a few accompaniments for guests to enjoy while you put the finishing touches on dinner, plan on 1½ to 2 ounces of cheese per person. A tasteful cheese board can feature one nice wedge of cave-aged cheddar with walnuts and grapes on the side.