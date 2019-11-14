Tips for serving cheese to guests this season

The snow has arrived, and the holiday decorations are being unpacked at the stores around town. So it’s time to think about the upcoming entertainment season — and by that I mean, of course, cheese.
With a few condiments in the cupboard and some good cheese in the refrigerator, you will be ready for all of those carefully planned events, as well as drop-in surprise guests.
A few jars of honey and fruity pepper jellies, canned nuts, and some dried fruit (apricots and figs are especially nice) will sit patiently in your cupboard until needed. Keep a good-sized piece of imported Parmesan and a wedge of cheddar in the fridge. They have little moisture content and, if stored properly (wrapped in cheese paper or parchment paper and placed in a plastic storage bag or glass container), will be fine for several weeks.
Here are a few ideas of what and how much to have on hand.
If you are offering cheese and a few accompaniments for guests to enjoy while you put the finishing touches on dinner, plan on 1½ to 2 ounces of cheese per person. A tasteful cheese board can feature one nice wedge of cave-aged cheddar with walnuts and grapes on the side.
If you’d like to serve more than one kind of cheese, opt for no more than three different cheeses (larger pieces of a smaller number make a more elegant presentation) — a crumbly farmhouse cheddar, a wedge of brie, and a young gouda would provide some contrast in taste and texture while not overwhelming the palate before the meal. (Leave the novelty cheeses embedded with ghost peppers and processed meats for Sunday afternoon football).
If cheese is the main attraction for an appetizer and drinks party, increase the amount of cheese to 5 to 6 ounces per person. An odd number of cheeses is always more visually pleasing, and three to five cheeses are less overwhelming for guests (and you as the host, trying to keep the cheeseboard arranged, supplied, and looking pretty during the party).
As the cheese will not be competing with a meal, consider replacing the young gouda with a smoked variety or some soft blue cheese. Since this is the main food being offered, increase the number of accompaniments — add in some dried fruits for taste and color, fresh grapes, nuts, pitted olives, and some plain crackers. (You want to taste the cheese, not the bacon or garlic in a flavored cracker).
As for the actual board or serving piece, a large wooden cutting board works well, as does a plain serving platter. Small pottery or wooden bowls will hold olives and nuts. A few small baskets can contain the crackers. Dried fruits placed close to the cheese on the platter will provide some color to the display.
Place a different knife near each cheese and have small plates nearby for guests to assemble their choices and still be able to walk around and socialize.
At the end of the evening, you may have bits and pieces of cheese and nuts left — stash them away and serve these easy but delicious appetizers for your next gathering.
Baked Cheese Cups (Adapted from Americas Test Kitchen)
Four ounces of brie, camembert, or other semi-soft cheese, cut into small cubes
A few teaspoons of red pepper jelly, raspberry jalapeno jam, or similar preserve
Box of frozen mini phyllo cups (keep a box or two stashed in your freezer)
Two tablespoons of coarsely chopped nuts (smokehouse almonds if you have them, but any salted nut will work)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Gently place the phyllo cups on a rimmed cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Put about ½ teaspoon jelly in the bottom of each cup, then a small cube of cheese. Sprinkle with the nuts. Bake 10-15 minutes until the cheese is melted and the jelly is bubbly. Place on cooling rack for 5 minutes, then serve.
Stuffed Dates
Remove pits from dates and replace with a small amount of blue cheese – what you are going for here is the contrast between the salty, strong cheese and the sweetness of the dates.
Terry and Denise Woods are owners and artisan cheesemakers at Highfield Farm Creamery in Walworth on State Line Road. If you have a question you’d like answered in this column, please send it to Info@HighfieldFarm.com