The county’s 2020 budget moved one step closer to adoption. On Sept. 12, our finance committee modified and then approved the proposed budget that I had submitted to them earlier that month. The document, now called the preliminary budget, can be amended further by the board prior to budget adoption, which is scheduled for Nov. 12.
When I presented my first budget in 2001, budgeting in our county tended to be an adversarial process. Many departments had been conditioned to present budgets that requested more money than they actually needed, under the theory that arbitrary cuts would be made during the budget process that would negatively impact their operations. Over the years, a level of trust was established through a number of different processes, and departmental budget requests became far leaner.
One ethic that developed in our budget system was to encourage department heads to spend money to save money; that is, to make a onetime expenditure that will yield savings in future budget years. I was pleased to see that a number of departments took the initiative this year to pursue these types of efficiencies. While some of these moves may seem small in and of themselves, the entire list results in a significant savings. These efficiencies include:
Phone Service. Telephones may not be the most exciting topic to talk about, but I will credit Information Technology Director John Orr with achieving savings in this area. We will soon roll out a new voice over internet protocol-based (VOIP) phone system. This change, together with his renegotiation of our phone contract, will result in significant savings, including the elimination of long-distance charges next year. For many businesses, VOIP is not a huge breakthrough to be pursuing in 2020. I would point out, however, that some of our callers have exceptional needs, such as reporting crimes in progress, medical emergencies or those facing a mental health crisis. John has always been sensitive to the special needs of our residents in thoughtfully implementing new technology. His work will save the county $42,157 next year.
Energy Efficiency. Our budget for natural gas and electricity is decreasing by $112,300 next year. These savings are attributable to two factors: Our move to a more efficient HHS building, and an energy efficiency policy implemented by our public works director, Richard Hough. That policy, while still a work in progress, established standards to which we will heat and cool each building, and made a concerted effort to repair and correctly balance heating and ventilating systems.
Courier Service. Despite living in the digital age, the county still utilizes a courier to distribute documents to our various buildings, as well as informational packets to board supervisors. Some of this work, such as distributing the mail and original documents for signature, for example, will probably always be necessary. Other aspects, such as the distribution of informational packets, might need to be examined by future boards. For years, Don’s Courier Service had faithfully performed these duties. Earlier this month, Don Page began a well-deserved retirement. Our treasurer, Valerie Etzel, took the initiative to offer to provide this service with existing staff in her department. Valerie’s plan will save the county $42,560 next year.
Copiers. Everyone likes convenience, and I am no exception. As the levy cap continues to constrain our spending, however, we need to scrutinize every expense. A few years ago, we turned over the decision of allocating printers to our Information Technology department. This decision resulted in the removal of printers from the desk of some employees, including yours truly. This necessitated me to walk to a common printer in my office to retrieve my work; not a significant hardship, given the volume of documents I print. We will now pursue the same methodology for copiers. To date, departments have made the decision regarding the number of copiers that they wished to purchase. Copiers are expensive. Color copiers are more expensive. Forty-thousand dollars has been included in the budget to study the issue of copiers, countywide, to determine guidelines as to which copiers should be purchased and how they can be most effectively deployed.
Health and Human Services Fleet. Unless you are a consumer of services from the Health and Human Services (HHS) department, you may have no idea how mobile those workers need to be. Our HHS director, Elizabeth Aldred, tasked a team of her employees to study the advantages of establishing a small fleet of vehicles for employees. HHS is a service that is invisible to many people in our county, but is indispensable to those who are in need. Workers need to visit and transport clients on a daily basis. Our previous model reimbursed employees for the use of their personal vehicles at the rate of $0.55 per mile. HHS employees rack up thousands of miles in the course of their employment. Additionally, it is not ideal to require an employee to utilize their own personal vehicle to transport clients. The study group made a persuasive case that HHS should continue to build up its fleet. The goal is to have 16 fleet vehicles by the end of 2021. The 2020 budget funds two vehicles.
If you are interested in learning more about the proposed 2020 budget, you can view the document online on our website at www.co.walworth.wi.us. If you would like to comment on the plan, attend our public hearing on the budget which will be held on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Government Center in Elkhorn.