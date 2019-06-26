Dear W.C.,
I am praying you can help my daughter. She was hit by a hit-and-run driver two months ago and is still recovering from her spinal cord injury. She had surgery and cannot go back to work for at least three months. I am staying with her in her two-bedroom apartment while she is recovering so I can help her and take care of her two children. She has been off work since the accident, and not had any income. She has applied for disability and food stamps. I have helped as much as I can financially, but I have my own apartment I am still paying rent for while staying here. I finally found someone to sublet my apartment for now, so I can start helping as soon as they take over my lease. The only income I have is my Social Security, and believe me it is barely enough for me to get by on, much less all four of us. Please consider my daughter for your charitable assistance. She is a good, hard-working woman and a great mother to her children. This accident caused by the hit-and-run driver has caused her so much pain and overwhelming stress.
Dear Readers,
Being a single mother and just earning enough to support your two children would be difficult enough for most people to handle. Doing this on your own while trying to recover from major injuries caused by an irresponsible hit-and-run driver would be nearly impossible. If it was not for this woman’s mother writing a letter to us in her behalf, this woman and her children would have been at high risk for becoming homeless and in debt.
I went to the woman’s address provided by her mother in the letter. It was an older, modest apartment building I had been to in the past. I knew the landlord to be a fair and conscientious owner who took pride in his rental properties. I was actually relieved to know this person was their landlord, as I knew a phone call from me would be enough to halt any pending evictions. I highly doubted this landlord would even pursue an eviction if he knew what this single mother was going through.
I knocked on the door, and in a moment it was opened by the woman’s mother, who had written the letter to us. We introduced ourselves, and she invited me inside. I was greeted by her daughter, who was sitting in a chair by the door. She had a halo on her head — a device used to stabilize the cervical spinal cord. She pointed to it saying, “I never thought I’d be wearing one of these in my lifetime.”
She laughed a little, but I could see she was trying to cover up her discomfort.
I sat down in a chair right in front of the woman so she did not have to turn her body or tilt upwards to see me. The woman’s mother did the same, and we discussed The Time Is Now to Help and what we do together to help people in need.
The daughter looked embarrassed, and I could see it pained her to ask for help. She finally said: “I have always taken care of my kids and me on my own. My mom has always helped me watch the kids when I worked, but financially I took care of everything. Their father never paid his child support and has never bothered to see his children for the past five years. It has all been on me until this accident. It has been a real learning experience for me to ask for help. I never even asked my mom for help in the past, and now she has to help me with the most basic things. I don’t know how to ask you for help.”
I answered: “Why don’t we look at your budget and go over your expenses, and I can tell you what I think would help you most. Would that make it easier for you?”
She smiled in relief and said, “That would be wonderful.”
The mother got up to go get her bills and other documents while the daughter told me about her accident caused by a hit-and-run driver. She told me how she was on her way home from work around 10 p.m. and someone had run a red light. She did not remember the accident, but did remember before the accident seeing a pickup truck driving erratic and the fear when she realized that the truck was going to hit her. Her car was small and sent flying, while the truck sped off. There were no cameras or witnesses at the intersection, and the other driver was never found.
Her insurance did not cover everything, as she only had the least amount of insurance she could get by with legally. The woman said, “It was the only insurance I could afford.”
The daughter told me about her surgery and horror when she realized she had to wear the halo for three months, and could not return to work. She explained how she had to change her mindset and be thankful she survived the accident, and would even be able to walk again after such a traumatic injury. The daughter said: “The change in my thinking has helped me to get through this. Every day with my mom and my children healthy is a blessing. I have begun to pray again and even meditate. My mantra is, ‘This too shall pass.’”
I commended her on her positive attitude. She would need this positive attitude to get her through the next few months of difficulties that still lay ahead of her. The woman told me about her many upcoming therapies and multiple trips to her doctor. Each one of these trips required a drive to Milwaukee and money for gas they did not have in their budget. I began to take notes about what assistance we would provide, beginning with gas gift cards.
When the mother returned with the bills, I asked the women about their transportation, since her car had been totaled in the accident. The daughter told me her insurance had not covered any replacement cost for her vehicle, but she admitted it had been old. The women both said for now the mother’s car would be fine, as she could not drive for several months yet at least. I asked about the mother’s car, and found out it was also an older vehicle that had not had any maintenance done for quite some time. Due to the many miles and long distances they were driving for the daughter’s medical care, I added car maintenance to the list of assistance we would provide.
We began to go through the bills one by one. There were many medical bills, but her insurance was covering most of these. The co-pays and deductible would add up, but I advised her to negotiate payment of these in a way to not put them at risk financially in the future. I then saw the notices for late rent and utilities overdue. The landlord had been notified of her accident and had been sympathetic enough to not go to court for eviction, but he would eventually need to be paid. I added the past two months’ rent to her list of assistance along with the upcoming three months. This would be five months total rent, but I knew this would be what she needs to prevent them from falling right back into poverty in the coming months of recovery.
We also would pay their overdue utilities, along with some extra to cover the next few months. In addition to these things I added grocery gift cards to prevent food insecurity. We also would provide gift cards for toiletries and shoes and clothing for the two children.
With this assistance, I knew these women could get through the coming months without the stress caused by poverty. When we were done discussing all the bills, I looked over my notes and read off the list of assistance we would be providing. The women were stunned over the rent we would help them with, but when I continued to add the car maintenance, gas cards, grocery gift cards and utilities, they were speechless for a moment.
Both women began to cry, overcome with emotion. Finally, they both said together, “Thank you. Thank you.”
As I was getting ready to leave, the woman’s mother excused herself to go watch for the children to get dropped off at their bus stop. She said, “They keep telling me they are old enough to walk home on their own, but I still like to watch for them.”
They would be home any minute, so it was a perfect time for me to say my goodbyes. I knew the children were also old enough to question why I was there, and their mother did not want to worry them with their financial situation. They had been through enough already with the accident and then her surgery.
She added: “They were shocked when they first saw me with the halo on, but now they are used to it. They don’t need any more stress right now.”
The woman got up to say goodbye, and grasping my hand again thanked us for everything. I told her a volunteer would be coming over soon to drop off their assistance, and I would be in touch.
The next day, a volunteer dropped off their assistance while the children were at school. The volunteer stayed for a short time and visited with the women. This is almost always appreciated, especially by those who are shut-ins or disabled. They just do not get out enough to visit with people in the community. The volunteer stated they had a very nice conversation, and they would love to help them in the future if they ever needed anything.
A month later, I called the mother and daughter to see how they were doing. The daughter had improved and was looking forward to when they would be removing the halo. The mother continued to live with the daughter, and they stated they were planning on living together for good. Their landlord had a slightly larger apartment in the same building that would be available to them once the daughter’s lease was up in a few months. This would give them the space they needed, as the mother was presently sleeping on a fold-out couch.
The mother thanked us again for helping her daughter adding: “Things are finally coming together for her. Her prognosis is good, and once she is able to go back to work, she will be happy to support her family again. Thank God you were able to help her. She would never have been able to get through this without your help and her positive attitude and her prayers.”
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal