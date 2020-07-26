Traffic incident shows local police and motorists can still work together

FONTANA — In these days when law enforcement and public services are taking a beating, it’s good to remember that a lot of good things happen, especially in smaller communities.
To wit, I was driving home with my wife from Lake Geneva to Fontana on South Shore Drive late Saturday afternoon. Speed limit is 45 — I was going a little over 50 mph, which was bad enough. Suddenly, I was passed by someone going at least 70 to 80 mph, maybe more, and the driver crossed double white lines. Just as I commented to my wife that we have a crazy person on the road, I came into view of the Country Store and saw that the NASCAR wannabe had just rear-ended a white SUV that was pulling onto the road.
I started to stop, but saw that the young girls driving the SUV and the young man who hit them were out of their cars and talking. I told my wife that I was tempted to stop and call the police and report the speeding incident, but things seemed under control, so we continued.
About 30 seconds later, I see this same car in my rear-view mirror again, and he is gaining on me rapidly. I could clearly see the significant damage to his front end. I then noticed that he was being followed by the white SUV. Something was wrong. What to do?
By chance, a Fontana police officer had just pulled someone over traveling in the other direction, so the left lane was partially blocked. I got in the middle of the remaining space and blocked the pursuer from passing. I stopped by the police car and told the officer to take a look at the car behind me. By this time, the young ladies had arrived and were shouting to the police officer to stop the guy who had rear-ended them.
The officer calmly walked to the offender’s car and requested him to step out. I told the officer what I had seen, and the girls were telling how the young man had fled the scene of the accident. The officer told me to wait until backup arrived so I could give a statement. He then attended to the offender.
Within five minutes, there were three more squads on the scene — another from Fontana, one from Linn Township and one from Walworth. All of the local communities have mutual support agreements, which I know from about 30 years involvement in local politics. Shortly thereafter, the rescue squad arrived because one of the young ladies had suffered some neck trauma.
They took a statement from me and asked me to wait a few minutes to see if there were more questions. Ten minutes later, I was on my way home.
What impressed me was the professionalism of everyone involved, the quick response time, and the sense that the whole community was involved in the process.
It was heart-warming, and made me thankful of our great lake community and especially our police officers and rescue squads.
The system is not all bad.
Bill Turner served on the Fontana Village Board from 1976 to 2002, including 12 years as board president.
