Donald Trump once again impugned John McCain’s reputation, both his military and academic record.
This is odd, especially since Trump is a five-time draft-dodger who sought a medical deferment claiming he had bone spurs. Regardless of the fact that neither Trump nor anyone else has provided a single piece of evidence to prove that any such condition ever existed.
Trump summed up his deception by telling Michael Cohen: “You think I’m stupid? I wasn’t going to Vietnam.”
And on the campaign trail, Trump had the effrontery to say: “He (McCain) was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” This from a coward who did not have the courage to wear the uniform and stand his watch.
“Those who claim their liberty but not their duty to the civilization that ensures it lives a half life.”
Those words were written by John McCain. A decorated Naval officer who refused repatriation from North Vietnam unless all of his comrades were also released, resulting in five more years of torture and imprisonment.
Only someone who had chosen to “live a half life” could fail to understand that an aviator shot down over enemy territory has very few options left to him, and even fewer when seriously wounded. John McCain was lucky just to be alive, let alone trying to do battle with his captors.
Further, it is astonishing that Trump should question McCain’s academic record, lying about where McCain finished in his class at the Academy. He was not last.
In this connection, it is notable that Trump was adamant about hiding his own student records. Trump hurriedly blocked any release of his transcripts, threatening legal action if his demands were not met.
None of this should surprise. Donald Trump has lied to the American people 5,000 times since taking office, as documented by the New York Times on Dec. 14, 2017, and the Washington Post Sept. 13, 2018.
All of which lends added gravitas to a new bumper sticker, which notes, “Trump is a genus … but not of our species.”
Ammon, a longtime lakes area resident, has written a book entitled “State of the Union: Observations on American Life.”