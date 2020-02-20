Trump's own words prove he is unfit to serve

On Feb. 13, 2019, USA Today published an open letter from Tom Blair: “Mr. President, in anticipation of Presidents Day consider the following … ”

Mr. Blair then went on to share several observations made by those whose achievements in American life ranged from the arts and sciences to government and politics.

The letter was meant to give Trump pause to compare his words with those of his celebrated countrymen, and understand that what a president says today will echo down the halls of history, for all time to come.

From our founding to the present, the sentiments of those called out below offer insight into the collective wisdom we claim as a nation.

“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” — Mark Twain

“A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both.” —Dwight D. Eisenhower

“Power always thinks it has a great soul and vast views beyond the comprehension of the weak.” — John Adams

“If you are thought to be a fool, it is better to remain silent than speak and remove all doubt.” — Abraham Lincoln