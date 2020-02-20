Trump's own words prove he is unfit to serve

On Feb. 13, 2019, USA Today published an open letter from Tom Blair: “Mr. President, in anticipation of Presidents Day consider the following … ”
Mr. Blair then went on to share several observations made by those whose achievements in American life ranged from the arts and sciences to government and politics.
The letter was meant to give Trump pause to compare his words with those of his celebrated countrymen, and understand that what a president says today will echo down the halls of history, for all time to come.
From our founding to the present, the sentiments of those called out below offer insight into the collective wisdom we claim as a nation.
“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” — Mark Twain
“A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both.” —Dwight D. Eisenhower
“Power always thinks it has a great soul and vast views beyond the comprehension of the weak.” — John Adams
“If you are thought to be a fool, it is better to remain silent than speak and remove all doubt.” — Abraham Lincoln
“Too often … we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.” — John F. Kennedy
“People who boast about their I.Q. are losers.” — Stephen Hawking
“America is never wholly herself unless she is engaged in high moral principle … to make kinder the face of the nation and gentler the face of the world.” — George H.W. Bush
“Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value.” — Albert Einstein
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the president … is morally treasonable to the American public.” — Theodore Roosevelt
“You may give a man an office, but you cannot give him discretion.” — Benjamin Franklin
“One cool judgment is worth a thousand hasty counsels. The thing to do is to supply light, not heat.” — Woodrow Wilson
Now, take a look at some of Trump‘s utterances:
Inquires into my presidency by the Democrats are “all bull——.”
Adam Schiff is Adam “s—-.”
“Chuck Todd is a sleeping son-of-a-b——, I’ll tell you.”
“My I.Q. is one of the highest, and you all know it. Please don’t feel stupid or miserable. It’s not your fault.”
Looking heaven-ward, with outstretched arms, in front of the White House press corps, he intoned: “I am the chosen one. I am the chosen one.”
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say: ‘Get that son-of-a-b—— off the field, right now? Out. He’s fired!.”
“Haitians all have AIDS. Who said Nigerians who had been granted visas wouldn’t want to go back to their huts?”
“Why are we having all these people from ——hole countries?”
These are but a few of Trump’s crudities. Compare them to the words of one who led us through the Great Depression and World War II:
“Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel in order to be tough.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
In the end, who we listen to determines who we are as a people.
Ammon, a longtime lakes area resident, has written a book entitled “State of the Union: Observations on American Life.”