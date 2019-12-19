Two names worth remembering from early Lake Geneva

This column is devoted to recounting the lives of two residents of Lake Geneva who most readers probably have never heard of, but should know something about, because of the important roles that they played in Lake Geneva in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Cyril L. Oatman was born in Rutland, Vermont, in 1815. In 1835 at the age of 20, he moved to St. Louis, Missouri. He then moved to Illinois, where he became a farmer. In 1838, he came to Lake Geneva, where he invested in land, primarily on the north side of the village. His land holdings at his death were worth $50,000, which is many millions of dollars in today’s money. He also opened a store in downtown Lake Geneva. For five years, he was engaged in the mercantile business in East Troy, although he continued to live in Lake Geneva. He never married.

As he grew older, he became known as “Squire” Oatman. He served as a member of the then-village of Geneva’s Board of Trustees and for 30 years was the village’s justice of the peace. He was a devoted Democrat and a fervent supporter of the party.

In 1880, Cyril Oatman sold part of his property, comprising a hilly terrain containing many oak trees north of town, to the village of Geneva upon which it established Oak Hill Cemetery. Cyril Oatman passed away on Friday, May 27, 1889, at his home in Lake Geneva. He was 74 years old.