Two names worth remembering from early Lake Geneva

This column is devoted to recounting the lives of two residents of Lake Geneva who most readers probably have never heard of, but should know something about, because of the important roles that they played in Lake Geneva in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Cyril L. Oatman was born in Rutland, Vermont, in 1815. In 1835 at the age of 20, he moved to St. Louis, Missouri. He then moved to Illinois, where he became a farmer. In 1838, he came to Lake Geneva, where he invested in land, primarily on the north side of the village. His land holdings at his death were worth $50,000, which is many millions of dollars in today’s money. He also opened a store in downtown Lake Geneva. For five years, he was engaged in the mercantile business in East Troy, although he continued to live in Lake Geneva. He never married.
As he grew older, he became known as “Squire” Oatman. He served as a member of the then-village of Geneva’s Board of Trustees and for 30 years was the village’s justice of the peace. He was a devoted Democrat and a fervent supporter of the party.
In 1880, Cyril Oatman sold part of his property, comprising a hilly terrain containing many oak trees north of town, to the village of Geneva upon which it established Oak Hill Cemetery. Cyril Oatman passed away on Friday, May 27, 1889, at his home in Lake Geneva. He was 74 years old.
Ebenezer Davidson was born in New Hartford, New York, on Sept. 13, 1846, as the son of Hugh Davidson and Jane Hamilton Davidson. Hugh and Jane Davidson had been born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland, but had migrated to the United States in 1840. They lived in New Hartford, New York, where Ebenezer was born and then moved to nearby Utica, New York, and a short time later to Brainard Bridge, New York, 12 miles from Albany, New York, where Hugh was the superintendent of a cotton and woolen factory.
In 1849, Hugh and Jane and their young son, Ebenezer, moved to the Lake Geneva area, and purchased a farm in Geneva Township north of Lake Como. Hugh eventually became a minister of the Methodist Church, as well as a farmer.
Ebenezer lived with his parents on their farm in Geneva Township until Jan. 12, 1864, when he enlisted in Company F of the 4th Wisconsin Cavalry regiment. He served in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas until he was discharged on March 27, 1866. After his service in the Union Army, he helped his father Hugh farm their land in Geneva Township, which had by then expanded from 10 acres to 200 acres.
In 1874, Ebenezer moved to Eureka, Nevada, where he worked for the Eureka Consolidated Mining Co. In 1883, he moved back to Geneva Township to assist his aging father in farming their land. On July 31, 1895, Ebenezer’s father, Hugh Davidson, died at the age of 92.
After his father’s death, Ebenezer moved into Lake Geneva and went into business. In 1903, he became a partner with John E. Burton and E. D. Denison in owning a prosperous business wholesaling flour, seed and grain. The building where their business was located still exists. It is a large, cream brick building within the Dunn Lumber Company grounds on North Street. The name of Ebenezer’s firm — Burton, Denison, and Davidson — is still faintly visible on the side of the building.
Before moving into Lake Geneva, Ebenezer Davidson had held a number of elective offices in Geneva Township. In Lake Geneva, Davidson was especially active in civic and community affairs. He was an alderman on the City Council for several terms and he was the eighth mayor of Lake Geneva, serving six years from 1902 to 1908.
Ebenezer Davidson was also commander of the Lake Geneva post of the Grand Army of the Republic, and was a master of the Masonic Lodge in Lake Geneva, and a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and of the Knights Templers. He also served as the president of the Walworth County Agricultural Society in 1889 and 1911. Throughout his entire adult life, he was an ardent supporter of the Republican Party.
Ebenezer Davidson passed away at his home in Lake Geneva on Sunday, March 24, 1912, at the age of 65. He was an exemplary representative of the many veterans of the Civil War who played critical roles in the transformation of the village of Geneva into the city of Lake Geneva during the final decades of the 19th century and the first decade of the 20th century.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.