Dear W.C.,
I have been working with my husband for years, managing his construction business. Two months ago, my husband asked for a divorce, as he has found someone else. I was completely blindsided by his admission, and have been in shock ever since. He told me I am no longer needed in his business, and since I have worked without pay, I am not entitled to any unemployment. I thought I was saving “our” business money by not taking a paycheck. He has moved out of our home and in with his girlfriend. Now, I am left with rent I cannot pay and an overdue utility bill. I am looking for a job, but without a recent reference, no one wants to hire me, thinking I am not qualified. There is little money left in our checking account, as I used it to pay last month’s rent and utilities. I really don’t know where else to turn. I have no children, and my parents are both gone. I was proud of the business we had built together, but now I find out behind my back he was not running the business properly, and he emptied the account without telling me. I have never felt so alone and scared for my future.
Dear Readers,
I went to visit the woman at the home address she had provided in her letter. I brought with a volunteer who had also gone through a painful divorce, as I thought she might make the woman feel more comfortable. After meeting outside, the volunteer and I walked to the front door of the rental home the woman was living in. The volunteer had helped me in situations like this in the past, so I knew she could be trusted with any personal details she might hear or see.
I knocked on the door, and we both waited quietly for the door to open. When the woman finally opened the door, she said, “I don’t know why, but for some reason I had a feeling it would be you.” After introducing ourselves, the woman let us inside.
The home was nice, but almost empty of furniture. I asked if she was already moving, and the woman said: “Not yet. I have nowhere to go. My husband took a lot of the furniture when I wasn’t home, and I sold most of what was left so I could make my car payment and pay my insurance. I also was able to pay my utility bill. I will not need much furniture where ever I move to, anyway.”
That explained the dents in the carpet where furniture had once stood.
The woman took us for a tour of the home. It was well cared for, even without any income and knowing she could be evicted soon. Sometimes people just let their rentals go completely when they are in that situation. This woman obviously liked things organized and clean. When I commented on how nice the house looked, even without furniture, she replied, “Even if I don’t own this house, I still think I should take good care of it.”
We went to sit and talk at the kitchen counter where she had three stools. I asked to see any late notices and eviction notices she may have. I also asked if she had a resume made up, and a list of places she had applied for a job already. We talked while she gathered her documents. The volunteer told the woman how she, too, had once been a recipient of our assistance after she went through a painful divorce. As I had hoped, the women seemed to have a budding friendship, as they shared the details of the difficulties they had both experienced as women thrust into poverty while going through a divorce.
The volunteer gave her some ideas and tips on how to cope with what she was going through. The volunteer also told her about her own experience with The Time Is Now to Help, and how our assistance took her from poverty-stricken to employed and independent.
As the volunteer talked, the woman began to cry, so the volunteer reached over and gave her a much-needed hug. The woman finally said: “It is so good to have someone to talk to who went through the same things I am going through. And you are doing so well now. That finally gives me hope, and I see a light at the end of the tunnel.”
The volunteer answered: “That is why we are here. To give you hope and be the light at the end of this long tunnel you have been going through.”
I looked over the woman’s paperwork and made notes about what assistance she would need. She showed me the legal documents her attorney had filed and the court orders for her husband to pay her temporary support and her rent. The husband had filed claims, saying he did not have any income due to her mismanagement of funds in his business.
When I questioned this, she again broke down in tears, but this time she was angry as she said: “My husband saying that nearly broke my heart. I put my heart and soul into that business, believing it was ours. For years, I worked long hours, thinking everything was done properly. The real reason he is having problems is because he is not focusing on his business and is out drinking with his girlfriend instead. At the rate he is going, he will not have his own business for long.”
I asked about her job skills and read over her resume. From what I read, she seemed to be very skilled, but did not have the references to back it up. I made suggestions on some places she should apply. I even had an idea for a company where she would be a good fit, but wanted to finish our interview first to be absolutely sure.
As we went over her overdue bills, I made notes of her overdue rent to pay and the date her lease would expire. It was coming up soon, so it was a perfect time for the woman to move out. The woman told me how she had not used the air-conditioning and been keeping her lights and electrical use to a minimum. She had cancelled her internet and cable television. I asked if she had looked into any other rentals, and she stated she had, but could not commit to anything without an income. She was right that she would need to have employment and a clean rental history in order to secure an apartment. I looked over the small list of apartments she had written down. I made some suggestions for the landlords and buildings I was familiar with, due to the extensive amount of apartments I visit and provide rent for.
I asked the woman if she would like to do a practice job interview with me. She looked surprised, but then agreed she could use the practice. I went through her resume and asked questions as if I was interviewing her for a job. For the most part, she did very well, and where I felt she needed improvement, we reviewed together. After speaking with the woman for over an hour and practicing her job interview together, I knew she was capable of being an asset to the company I had in mind. I excused myself from the two women while they talked, and stepped into the other room to call the person who owned the company, as I was hopeful he would be able to offer her a job.
I had provided other employees to him in the past, and he had always seemed happy with my referrals. This woman would not be any different. The man told me he would love to meet the woman I was referring for an interview, and give her a chance to grow with his company. I thanked him profusely for his support of our good works, and for giving this woman a chance to become a self-sufficient woman.
When I hung up the phone I returned to tell the women the good news. The volunteer and the woman again hugged, but this time there were happy tears, tears of gratitude for our amazing supporters and volunteers and you, the amazing donors who make it all possible.
Over the following few weeks, there were many changes in the woman’s life. The volunteer dropped off her rent check. She also dropped off gift cards for food and new clothes for her job interview. The woman had shared with us that she did not have any professional clothes, as she had only worked from home for the last eight years of her marriage. The volunteer even offered to take her shopping so she could help her pick out what she needed. As soon as she went for her interview, she began work immediately.
After a few weeks of work, I called the woman and we discussed her new job and moving into an apartment. The woman was happy with her new job and excited for her future, even while waiting to finalize her divorce. We would provide her with first month’s rent and a security deposit to help her move into the apartment. We were relieved that no matter what the outcome of her divorce was, she would be able to take care of herself going forward.
As we said our goodbyes, the woman added, “And I have gained wonderful friends, thanks to the volunteer and her friends and family who have accepted me into their fold.”
Thank you to our wonderful volunteers and all of you for making our good works possible.
Every day we receive requests for our assistance. In many communities, there is no or little assistance for those living in the pains of poverty. People of every age are suffering in silence as they live without proper shelter, food, utilities and other daily necessities. Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease these pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
