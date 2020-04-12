Virus outbreak does not stop hospitals from suing patients

MADISON — Blanch Jordan is taking social distancing seriously during the coronavirus pandemic. The 39-year-old is a breast cancer survivor with a compromised immune system.
So, when she is not working as a caregiver at Elizabeth Residence, an assisted living facility outside of Milwaukee, she is staying inside the Milwaukee duplex she shares with her boyfriend and daughter, where she is stocked up on games to pass the time.
When her doorbell rang one Sunday night, Jordan was beginning a new 1,000-piece Game of Thrones puzzle on her living room floor.
Jordan recalled standing up, putting on a mask, and opening the door to find a woman standing on the other side. The woman, who identified herself as Veronica, handed Jordan a paper and relayed a message: “You’ve been served.”
The woman worked for a firm called Badger Process Inc. The paper was a court summons. It said Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital Inc., part of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, was suing Jordan for $7,150. Jordan said it was just three weeks after she paid off a different $5,000-plus Froedtert debt linked to a hysterectomy that her insurance did not cover.
The lawsuit was the last thing she expected during a viral pandemic.
“This lady came to my door. She didn’t have a mask on. She didn’t have gloves. And she looked at me like I’m crazy, because I had a mask across my face,” Jordan recalled, adding, “I’m high-risk.”
Life in Wisconsin has been transformed since March 12, when Gov. Tony Evers declared a Public Health Emergency to combat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Businesses have shuttered across the state and laid off workers, while public officials urge residents to stay at home to slow the virus’ spread. Evers also has ordered a 60-day ban on evictions and home foreclosures.
Yet firms representing health systems continue to sue patients over medical debt.
Jordan is one of at least 46 people sued by Froedtert in small claims cases since March 12. Those cases are among at least 104 similar suits filed statewide by health systems over the same period, according to an analysis of small claims cases by Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Watch.
Steve Schooff, a spokesman, said Froedtert “suspended filing small claims suits” as of March 18 in response to COVID-19.
“In addition, we continue to work with patients related to financial counseling and are allowing patients with financial hardship who are on a payment plan to defer payments while financial assistance is discussed with them,” he said.
Yet court records show at least 18 lawsuits filed on the hospital’s behalf since then, including 15 filed on March 31 alone. (The suit against Jordan was filed on March 17.) Schooff did not explain the discrepancy.
Keary Bilka, an attorney representing Froedtert in the most recent suits, declined comment.
Court records show that at least six additional health systems have also sued patients during the pandemic.
UW Health in Madison has filed 19 lawsuits since March 12. Marshfield Clinic, which covers northern, central and western Wisconsin, has filed at least 14 since that date, followed by Bellin Health, based in Green Bay (11); La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System (10); and Aspirus Grand View Health System, which serves parts of northern Wisconsin (3). Froedtert South, which serves southeastern Wisconsin, also filed one suit.
Five of those health systems — UW Health, Gundersen, Marshfield, Aspirus and Froedtert South — said they have since paused certain legal actions, which court records support.
Tom Russell, a UW Health spokesman, said the health system instructed its legal agencies on March 26 “to cease pursuit of any legal activity.”
“These should be stopped for now,” he said.
Andy Napgezek, an Aspirus spokesman, said the system has “paused all legal activity.”
Gundersen has “paused small claims,” and Marshfield “paused claims” on March 19, spokespeople for those systems said.
Tom Duncan, a Froedtert South spokesman, said his system has generally “suspended filing small claim suits” during the pandemic. “However, in rare circumstances, certain small claim suits may be filed to preserve Froedtert South rights. For example: If a medical debt has been in existence for 6 years, and the statute of limitations is about to end.”
Bellin did not immediately respond to questions from Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Watch.
One Madison resident described being “mortified” when a process server knocked on her family’s door on March 28 to serve papers for a UW Health lawsuit over $1,135 in medical debt. UW Health filed that lawsuit before March 26. In a phone interview, the resident asked not to be named in this story, because she was embarrassed by the debt.
“I couldn’t believe someone would do that,” she said about receiving legal papers during a pandemic. “They’re our bills, but really? In the middle of all of this?”
The woman said her husband offered the process server sympathy, apologizing that the man had to serve papers during a public health emergency.
The woman, who works for a Madison-based nonprofit, saw things differently. “That’s a choice, too. I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night.”
She said the couple’s debt stems from a series of health complications — “You can put it in the category of heart disease” — that sent her husband in and out of a UW Health emergency room.
Quartz Health Solutions provides the couple insurance through the husband’s job. He is an “essential worker” in state government, the woman said. They live with two children, including a daughter with unspecified health complications.
Another man was not aware that Marshfield Clinic had sued him until a reporter told him.
“Yeah, that’s me but I don’t know anything about a lawsuit,” the man said, confirming that his name and address matched those of the defendant in a mid-March suit.
“I guess I have some phone calls to make.”
This story comes from a partnership of Wisconsin Watch and Wisconsin Public Radio. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin.
