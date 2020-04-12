Virus outbreak does not stop hospitals from suing patients

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — Blanch Jordan is taking social distancing seriously during the coronavirus pandemic. The 39-year-old is a breast cancer survivor with a compromised immune system.

So, when she is not working as a caregiver at Elizabeth Residence, an assisted living facility outside of Milwaukee, she is staying inside the Milwaukee duplex she shares with her boyfriend and daughter, where she is stocked up on games to pass the time.

When her doorbell rang one Sunday night, Jordan was beginning a new 1,000-piece Game of Thrones puzzle on her living room floor.

Jordan recalled standing up, putting on a mask, and opening the door to find a woman standing on the other side. The woman, who identified herself as Veronica, handed Jordan a paper and relayed a message: “You’ve been served.”

The woman worked for a firm called Badger Process Inc. The paper was a court summons. It said Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital Inc., part of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, was suing Jordan for $7,150. Jordan said it was just three weeks after she paid off a different $5,000-plus Froedtert debt linked to a hysterectomy that her insurance did not cover.

The lawsuit was the last thing she expected during a viral pandemic.