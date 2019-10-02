If you feel the climate has changed, you are not wrong. The planet and Wisconsin have warmed in recent decades.
Virtually all scientists agree the world is warming from burning fossil fuels, and that this is not normal climate variation. Records demonstrate that since fossil fuels came into wide use, CO2 concentration has increased, bringing along temperatures.
Globally, 18 of the hottest 19 years recorded have occurred since 2001 — 2018 holds the record. Last July was the hottest month on record.
Warming has already affected every part of the world. More frequent extreme heat events, more damaging hurricanes, more frequent and deeper droughts are all results of climate change.
Hurricanes mushroom quickly and suck up more water. The polar vortexes of the last two winters were caused by unusual Arctic warmth splitting the jet stream. Rainfall patterns have been disrupted, with more common extreme downpours (like those that flooded parts of Wisconsin last spring) and droughts.
The average temperature in Wisconsin has increased two degrees over the past century. Scientists at the University of Wisconsin in Madison project that temperatures will have increased 4 to 9 degrees by 2050.
Agriculture is important in Wisconsin, especially Walworth County, a $66 billion industry employing 10 percent of the state’s population. This year’s downpours delayed planting. The dairy industry is threatened; cows eat less and produce less milk in higher temperatures.
Winter sports are suffering. Lakes are frozen for fewer days, and ice cover on the Great Lakes is down 63 percent. Snow cover is shorter-lasting.
Scientists say we can avoid the worst if we hold the global temperature increase to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit since beginning the industrial age. Why not lower? Because temperatures have already risen 1.8 degrees, and carbon already in the atmosphere, which stays for centuries, will drive temperatures higher. And, we add to carbon whenever we drive a car or use electricity derived from fossil fuels. Last year, carbon emissions increased 2.7 percent worldwide and almost 3 percent in the United States.
Beyond 2.7 degrees, the effects would be catastrophic. Extreme weather events would become even more common. More powerful hurricanes and downpours. More frequent fires in places like California, Russia, and the Amazon that will burn wider areas and be harder to extinguish.
Seas are rising. Estimates predict 24 million Americans living near the coast would lose their homes. Miami and much of Manhattan would be under water. Island nations are threatened with disappearing.
There will also be increasingly dire effects on food production. Global warming increases floods, droughts, pests that hurt crops, fires, and plant disease. Studies estimate that each 1.8 degree of warming produces yield declines of 3.1 to 7.4 percent in corn, wheat, rice, and soy, and also reduces crops’ nutrition. Staple crops must feed 7.7 billion people, and 9.7 billion by 2050.
The U.S. and Europe are deflecting waves of migrants. Climate change exacerbates this by reducing the ability of people to farm, and by making areas uninhabitable. Warmer, dryer conditions are partly to blame for migration to the U.S. from Central America and to Europe from Africa. People have a choice between starving and migrating.
I won’t even go into the devastating things likely to happen if we don’t stem carbon emissions and if warming exceeds 3.6 degrees. They are too gruesome to contemplate, and involve destruction of our civilization and maybe even of mankind.
There is hope if we act decisively now. Much progress has been made. Installation of renewables like solar and wind power has vastly exceeded expectations; it was more than twice that of fossil fuels in 2017. Countries are phasing out gasoline-powered vehicles.
But, the change isn’t happening fast enough, and special interests fight back. We continue emitting. Enormous legacy systems are in place, such as fossil fuel plants generating electricity and 1.2 billion gasoline and diesel vehicles.
Vested interests fight ferociously to protect gigantic subsidies. The U.S. fossil fuel industry spent $350 million on congressional donations and lobbying in just 2013-2014 to protect $649 billion in direct and indirect subsidies. Renewables received just $27 billion.
What can concerned citizens do? They can replace their incandescent bulbs, drive less, replace gas cars with electric ones, take mass transit, etc., but only changing laws will have enough impact.
An important measure would be a tax on carbon, to encourage power producers, industry, and consumers to go green. States can force utilities to replace fossils with renewables. Citizens, alone and with numerous organizations, can demand that Congress reverses the easing of regulations such as vehicle mileage standards and the Clean Power Initiative.
One thing needs emphasizing: Renewables are NOT a drag on the economy or jobs. The number of jobs in renewables is growing six times as fast as in the overall economy. This is a win-win.
We can leave a habitable world to our children and grandchildren, but we need to start now. Our times are infused with policy, cultural, and financial battles. But nothing else matters if we don’t slow climate change. It is an existential threat to Earth and mankind.